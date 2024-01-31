Microsoft Copilot Pro has finally arrived for everyone on Android and iOS. Additionally, if you’re on the free version of Copilot, some of you can now try the ChatGPT-like “GPTs” feature, which is similar to plugins. Microsoft tells me GPTs and plugins will coexist on Copilot, and both features will remain available in the free version on mobile and web.

Copilot Pro is rolling out via the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, giving you access to ChatGPT-4 Turbo. However, Copilot Pro shows up only when you subscribe to the service via the Microsoft Store.

Copilot Pro is priced at $20 and is available in locations like the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and other regions. The app itself is freely available at Google Play and Apple Store. Upon launching the updated Copilot app, you’ll notice the performance is significantly better.

Without the subscription, you’ll also notice new AI features and capabilities, such as access to GPTs like Designer, Vacation Planner, Cooking Assistant and Fitness Trainer.

The following GPTs are rolling out to Android and iOS in Copilot (free and pro version):

Copilot: This is the default Copilot experience.

Designer: This GPT uses DALL-E to create images from words.

Vacation planner: A custom GPT that lets you plan your vacations, travels, and more.

Cooking assistant: This GPT helps you become a better cook.

Fitness trainer: Fitness programs and wellness tips.

While plugins are connected via API and have limitations or performance issues, these custom GPTs are based on the ChatGPT model with specific knowledge, additional skills, and third-party features.

For example, if you use the DALL-E 3 Designer GPT, you’ll be able to create more engaging and creative images compared to the existing experience.

You can also use these GPTs on mobile without an account. But if you sign in with your Microsoft account, you can have longer conversations and save your chat history.

If you prefer plugins, you can click the three dots menu and select “plugins” to access the menu.

From there, you can turn on or off plugins and customize the experience. You can even turn off Bing search integration and still interact with the AI model.

When you purchase Copilot Pro for $20, you can also enable GPT-4 Turbo to get more reliable and accurate responses.

It is worth noting that Copilot Pro is also available via Microsoft Edge on Android and iOS, but some of you may need to turn on an experimental flag.

Microsoft tests personalization, read aloud, and edit button for Copilot

In addition to these fancy GPT upgrades, Microsoft is testing several improvements for Bing AI, including a “personalized chat” feature, allowing the AI to remember the details from previous conversations.

We’ve spotted advanced features like “read aloud”, edit button, and Excel integration, but it’s unclear when most of the features will begin rolling out to a broader audience group.

It’s a safe bet that Microsoft has plans to upgrade the AI experience on mobile devices.