The highly-anticipated ChatGPT-powered “GPTs” are finally available in the free version of Microsoft Copilot. The tech giant tells me the GPTs feature won’t be exclusive to the Pro subscription, and it’s already rolling out to the general public. If you’re lucky, you should be able to see some of the GPTs already.

The Copilot GPTs do not require a Microsoft account or Edge browser. In our tests, we could access the GPTs in Google Chrome without signing into a Microsoft account. For now, GPTs are limited in functionality, and you can only use the basic modules like a GPT for fitness, designing or cooking.

Copilot GPTs are more optimized for the topic of your choosing. For example, if you select Microsoft Designer GPT, you should be able to generate more creative images using DALL-E 3. That’s because the Designer GPT is more optimized for creativity using extra knowledge and can also maximize the potential of DALL-E 3.

OpenAI noted in its blog post that GPTs are more than just prompt engineers; they include an additional set of instructions, extra knowledge, and any combination of skills.

In other words, GPTs are tailored to your needs, and Microsoft is bringing the powerful feature to everyone for free.

The tech giant is currently testing the following GPTs:

Copilot: Bringing you a balance of A1 and the web

Designer: Creating images from words.

Vacation planner: Discover, plan, and book travel.

Cooking assistant: Find, plan, and cook meals.

Fitness trainer: Fitness programs and wellness tips.

The GPTs customize the existing Copilot experience, and Microsoft plans to introduce more GPTs in the coming weeks.

Microsoft tests Copilot GPT Builder

If you’ve access to Copilot Pro, you can also build and customize these Copilot GPTs, which are similar to the GPT builder available in ChatGPT Plus. To build a Copilot GPT, you can answer some questions and go through the straightforward prompt engineering, knowledge upload, and other actions.

It’s worth noting that these GPTs are already present in ChatGPT Plus, but Microsoft is bringing them to the free version of Copilot.

Similarly, Microsoft told me it would continue to offer ChatGPT GPT-4 Turbo in Copilot for free, but only during “non-peak hours”. On the other hand, Copilot Pro subscribers will always have access to GPT-4 and GPT-4 Turbo.

There are several advantages of using the pro subscription. For example, if you want to use DALL-E 3 at its full potential, Copilot Pro could be a better option as it offers 100 daily boosts and faster performance.

Similarly, a Pro subscription may allow you to try experimental models before everyone else.