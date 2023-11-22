Microsoft is rolling out a new server-side update for Bing Chat AI that turns on a new feature called “Read aloud”. The read aloud feature is another way to access Microsoft’s ChatGPT-powered Bing reading an article to you on desktop or mobile, but that’s all. The tech giant also plans to bring ChatGPT’s famous code interpreter to Copilot.

The new read aloud feature is available to select users, and it works even when you interact with the AI in texts. Currently, it doesn’t highlight the words on the screen as it reads, but Windows Latest understands this could change in the future. Unfortunately, this feature doesn’t offer a way to change the speed or accent.

So, how do you use read aloud in Bing Chat AI? You need to ask Bing anything and click on the speaker-like icon by hovering over the answer. When Bing is reading aloud, you can also click the pause button and resume from where you left off. You can also send the conversation to your mobile device using the “Continue on mobile” button.

Plugins, PDF uploads and code interpreter coming to Bing Chat

Microsoft has already started rolling out plugins support for Bing Chat to some lucky users on desktop and mobile. With plugins support in Bing Chat, you can even turn off Bing search integration and switch to a ChatGPT-like experience.

Currently, Bing Chat AI uses a combination of its trained data and Bing search results to generate answers. However, when you turn off the “search” plugin, which is enabled by default, you can use Bing Chat more like ChatGPT.

Our tests showed that Bing Chat combines Microsoft’s in-house large language models, GPT-3.5 and GPT-4, even when the search mode is turned off.

Microsoft is also planning to enable support for code interpreter in Copilot, which could be similar to the one we have in ChatGPT.

For those unaware, Code Interpreter is a Python-powered sandboxed programming environment that can analyze code, data, complex codes and execute Python programs. It is a paid feature of ChatGPT.

While Code Interpreter is coming to Microsoft Copilot, we don’t know whether the feature will be paid or free. In addition to Code Interpreter, Microsoft has confirmed it’s also working on a “PDF upload” feature for Bing Copilot, allowing you to upload your documents to Bing Chat and interact with PDF.