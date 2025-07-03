Windows 11 KB5060829 is an optional update released on June 26, 2025, but turns out it’s causing a couple of new issues. In addition to the Alt + Tab cursor lag bug spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft now says the optional patch causes Windows Firewall-related warnings in the Event Viewer. But don’t worry, you can safely ignore the errors.

As first spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft has quietly updated its support document on July 2 to acknowledge false Windows Firewall warnings.

As per Microsoft, if you’re affected, you’ll see an event with 2042 in Windows Firewall With Advanced Security. The event points to a “Config Read Failed” warning and a “More data is available” message, but it doesn’t impact the system or the firewall in any manner.

Microsoft says the Windows Firewall warning doesn’t go away if you restart the PC, and continues to appear in the event viewer. Microsoft urges you to stay calm as it doesn’t loosen your system security mechanisms, and it is a harmless error code that shouldn’t be there.

According to Microsoft, these false warnings or errors are a result of an experimental feature that was added to Windows 11 24H2 via KB5060829, but Microsoft has nothing to share about that feature.

Microsoft is working on a fix that will stop the system from throwing unnecessary event viewer errors and should hopefully appear with this July 2025 Patch Tuesday update.

If you want a quick resolution, removing the June optional update from the Settings app can help you. Open Settings > Windows Update > Update History > Uninstall updates, locate KB5060829 and click Uninstall next to it. Then, restart your PC, and recheck the Event Viewer for any 2402 entries.

However, this isn’t the only active problem on Microsoft’s list.

June 2025’s optional update has its own share of issues

As Windows Latest previously reported, Windows 11 KB5060829 causes trouble with the Alt + Tab shortcut. If you use the shortcut in the middle of a game like CS:GO, you’ll notice that your game’s resolution has changed when you return. In addition, cursor would start lagging, and you’ll need to relaunch CS:GO for things to go back to normal.

Microsoft has not acknowledged Alt + Tab issues yet.

The last few updates have wrecked some third-party apps’ functionality in Windows 11 24H2 and are yet to be mitigated. Be it the Dirac Audio issue or the conflict with other apps, the problems aren’t stopping.

However, most of these issues are fixable with a developer-side update that is unfortunately taking longer than ever. As usual, until the devs roll out a patch, PC with these apps cannot update to 24H2.

On 1 June, the web filtering solution in Family Safety broke, and parents could not add the browser to the blocklist. This issue affects users only after they update the browser to the latest version, which, for some reason, isn’t recognized until Microsoft adds them to the list.

Share Newsletter Subscribe Subscribe Push notifications