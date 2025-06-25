Windows 10 KB5061087 is now rolling out as an optional preview update for those on 22H2. It doesn’t have new features, but Windows Latest noticed in the release notes that Microsoft finally admitted Start menu issues, including a bug where Start crashes. Direct download links for KB5061087 offline installers are also live on Update Catalog.

KB5061087 is an optional cumulative update, which means it’s not supposed to download or install automatically. You should see the patch when you check for updates under the “optional” updates section, but when I checked for updates on my system, I didn’t get any notification to download this patch. It’s likely still rolling out.

This patch is titled “2025-06 Cumulative Update Preview for Windows 10 Version 22H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5061087)” and it will advance the PC to Windows 10 Build 19045.6036. It won’t extend the support for Windows 10, which is set to end on October 14, 2025, unless you link a Microsoft account and extend support for a year.

Download Links for Windows 10 KB5061087

Windows 10 KB5061087 Direct Download Links: 32-bit (x86) edition (about 400mb) | 64-bit edition (about 600mb).

You should use the Update Catalog I linked above only when Windows Update is failing or you’ve multiple PCs that you want to upgrade at the same time. You can create a PowerShell script and connect all PCs to the same network, and upgrade all of them in one go.

What’s new in Windows 10 Build 19045.6036

As I noted at the outset, Microsoft finally acknowledged that it accidentally broke the Jump list feature in Windows 10. In April 2025, I reported that Microsoft removed jump list support for live titles (Start menu) and even the taskbar.

Initially, it appeared to be a change to downgrade the Windows 10 experience, but Microsoft now says it was a known issue accidentally shipped to everyone.

Thankfully, Windows 10 KB5061087 finally patches it up. In addition, Windows 10’s bug where the Start menu would crash or Search would blank out has now been fixed.

As per the release notes, this optional update fixes about 13 bugs. For example, Microsoft patched an issue where COM (Component Object Model) would not work on Windows, and another issue where COM would fail with error 0x80001011. These issues only affect enterprises. End-user would not see any impact.

Here’s the full list of fixes in Windows 10 KB5061087:

A bug has been where the Entra iD Windows Account Manager (WAM) plugin registration would not work.

Microsoft has fixed an issue where users cannot remove language packs or optional features installed using Feature on Demand (FOD) packages. If you were affected, you would have reduced available storage space, and Windows updates would take longer than usual to install.

A bug has been fixed where some USB-based printers would not work if they used dual protocol interfaces.

A bug has been fixed here built-in scanning feature broke.

A bug has been fixed where Windows shows version 2009 instead of 22H2 in Settings > System > About.

If you set a third-party browser like Chrome as default in the EEA (European region), Chrome or any other browser will get automatically pinned to the taskbar and Start menu.

A browser, which is set to be the default, now also becomes your default PDF reader and opens HTTP files as well.

A bug has been fixed where Kiosk devices will get into a Blue Screen of Death error if they use ForceAutoLogon configuration.

Microsoft has fixed an issue where SMB shares prevent Oplock break request.

Windows 10 22H2 will automatically get all of these fixes in the July Patch Tuesday (8th July).

If you do not take Windows 10 KB5061087, you’ll get everything in the next update, so if you don’t need these fixes, I don’t see the point of installing an optional update.

