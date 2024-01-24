After rolling out GPTs to some users, Microsoft has quietly enabled Copilot Pro in Edge for iOS. If you’re on Android, don’t worry, you’re not left out. You can test this feature by switching on an experimental setting. But remember, it’s only available to a few people for now and requires a Pro subscription.

Copilot Pro is a $20 premium subscription-based version of Microsoft’s AI, powered by ChatGPT and the company’s in-house large language models. Copilot Pro doesn’t offer many ‘exclusive’ features, but there are a couple of advantages, such as access to GPT-4 Turbo during peak times and DALL-E 3 with 100 boosts per day with Designer.

If you’ve purchased the Copilot Pro subscription from Microsoft’s website, some of you can now access the premium version of the AI on iOS via Edge. The Copilot Pro integration is live in the stable version of Microsoft Edge, but unfortunately, the iOS version is missing out on some premium features.

For example, you won’t be able to access the Suno plugin in Copilot Pro for iOS. For those unaware, the Suno plugin allows you to use words to create original music, but it currently works on the web version only.

Microsoft is still optimizing the Copilot experience for mobile and more features will be gradually added. I’m told the AI music generation feature will be heading to Copilot for mobile devices in the coming days.

According to sources familiar with the development, you can expect a deeper integration between Phone Link and Copilot soon.

You can also try Copilot Pro on Android

If you can’t wait to try the feature on Android, Microsoft Edge for Android now includes a new experimental flag, “Copilot Pro”, that gives you early access.

To try the feature, head to Edge://flags, search “Copilot Pro”, enable the toggle, and relaunch the browser. However, remember that Copilot Pro works only when you purchase the subscription for $20.

Slowly but surely, Microsoft Copilot is receiving the updates that will deliver the AI productivity promise it set out to launch with.

We’ve already spotted “GPTs” in Copilot, one of the premium features of ChatGPT. Similarly, Microsoft is also testing read-aloud, powerful code interpreter, and even a feature to edit your prompts without starting the conversation again.