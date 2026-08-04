Microsoft has just confirmed that it’s rolling out a new feature in Teams that allows you to report a security issue during a meeting, so organizations, IT admins, or security teams can immediately intervene. The company argues that the feature is necessary in 2026 due to rising impersonation, scams, and suspicious behavior in online meetings.

As much as Microsoft celebrates AI and its partnership with OpenAI, it also warns customers that AI tools have lowered the technical barrier for fraud and cybercrime, particularly during online meetings.

In 2025, Microsoft acknowledged that attackers can use AI to scrape the web for company information, create authentic-looking deepfake participants, and even clone their voices if enough audio is publicly available.

“AI-powered fraud attacks are happening globally, with much of the activity coming from China and Europe,” Microsoft noted in a research report published last year.

It also warned that these threats have been rising rapidly in Germany due to the country’s status as the largest e-commerce market in the EU.

With AI, cyberattackers can identify people working at companies and create deepfakes that copy not only their voices but also their faces.

Microsoft has warned organizations to deploy AI-powered security tools to detect these threats, and it’s now adding a feature that lets participants report suspicious activity directly from a Teams meeting.

Teams just added a new “Report a concern” feature

As first spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft Teams now has a new ‘Report a concern’ feature, and it’s more than a simple option to flag a meeting to your organization.

The report will also be made available through the Microsoft Defender portal and Teams admin center, where security teams can investigate potential deepfakes or other fraudulent activity.

In a post available only to enterprise customers, Microsoft noted that the “Report a meeting” feature should be used to flag potentially fraudulent activity directly from Teams meetings.

“This feature helps organizations identify and investigate threats such as phishing, impersonation, scams, and other suspicious behavior,” the company noted. “Reported meeting information can help security teams assess potential threats and take appropriate action.”

According to Microsoft, you can use the feature to report phishing, impersonation, scams, social engineering activity, and other security concerns. However, relevant meeting metadata and limited contextual information will be collected and stored to support the investigation.

Admins will be able to view reports in the Teams admin center, and organizations with Microsoft Defender for also review detailed meeting submissions in the Microsoft Defender portal.

The company confirmed that the feature stores new customer data, including meeting metadata and limited contextual information.

However, the support document does not say that these reports are automatically sent to Microsoft. Instead, the information is processed and made available to the organization’s administrators through Microsoft Defender and Teams admin experiences.

The feature will be enabled by default, but you can choose whether to submit a report during a meeting or from the meeting chat.

Microsoft is also coming after AI-powered meeting assistant bots

Teams has bots, and there are some genuinely useful ones, such as those that generate transcripts and summarize your meetings. At the same time, some bots can be added to meetings without your knowledge and cause security or privacy issues in an organization.

Microsoft says it’s also rolling out a new feature that detects external meeting bots and gives organizers awareness and control over what these bots can do, so you know there’s no unauthorized AI in your meetings.

Microsoft expects the feature to be fully available in August 2026. It’s also rolling out other new improvements, including a new meeting design that reduces accidental screen shares and meeting exits.

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