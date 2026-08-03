No, Linux desktop market share has not crossed 10% in North America, and Windows is not suddenly losing millions of users. 2026 is not the year of Linux, for those who care. If anything, it’s the year the internet died, because the entire spike appears to be driven by AI bots.

Almost every month, we have a viral story claiming that Windows is losing market share and Linux is eating it for breakfast. These claims always link to the same source, StatCounter, which is misinterpreted by most people.

For example, this week, one of the most upvoted posts on Reddit’s Linux community and even Hacker News claims that “Linux desktop market share has hit over 10% in North America.” The original poster dropped a huge screenshot that shows Linux winning after years of struggle, but it also points to the obvious problem with the numbers:

The data shows Windows at 57.54%, ChromeOS at 2.06%, Linux at 10.65%, OS X at 21.14%, and macOS at 8.6%. This is where I stopped reading. We’re looking at OS X, which was replaced by macOS in 2016, at 21.14%, while macOS itself sits at 8.6%.

Even if you consider OS X and macOS separate operating systems, it does not make sense for the decades-old ‘OS X’ to have more users than macOS.

StatCounter does not track actual Windows or Linux users

But is it really StatCounter’s fault? Well, no. It was never supposed to be treated as the baseline for desktop or mobile market share. For those unaware, StatCounter is an analytics platform for web publishers and developers, and it allows webmasters to monitor traffic to their sites if they don’t prefer Google Analytics or other options.

Unlike Google Analytics, StatCounter publishes public “market share” reports regularly, with the final numbers usually appearing around the end of each month, and it also publishes its methodology.

In StatCounter’s own words:

“Our stats are based on over 3 billion page views per month to over 1 million global websites – we are not aware of any other publicly available service providing market share stats that has a bigger sample size on which they base their information. We base our stats on page views (and not unique visitors) – we feel that this gives the fairest approximation of internet usage.”

As you can see, StatCounter counts page views, not individual people or actual PCs. It simply cannot and would not collect such sensitive data. Only Microsoft or OEM partners can tell you with the highest accuracy how many people use Windows now versus five years ago.

In other words, if Linux-based agents or bots suddenly visited sites that use StatCounter’s tracking code, Linux’s number could rise, and Windows would lose market share because the numbers are measured on a 100% scale. However, it does not mean people have replaced Windows on their PCs.

StatCounter has reported similar anomalies before

StatCounter once suggested that Windows 7 was gaining users while Windows 11 was declining, which encouraged publications to crank out stories calling Windows 11 a failure.

Granted, Windows 11 is not a perfect OS, and some preferred Windows 7 or even Windows 98 over it, but that doesn’t mean it’s losing users to a decades-old operating system.

In previous reports, Windows 8.1 has also jumped unexpectedly in certain regions, which was later corrected.

These problems are not just limited to operating systems, as the same thing happened with search engines. StatCounter previously reported that Google had lost roughly ten percentage points, and the internet called it the ChatGPT effect when it was, in fact, a reporting error. In reality, Google had one of its best quarters.

If you still believe the false numbers, you should ask yourself whether millions of people would realistically uninstall Windows 11, move back to Windows 7, and then reverse that decision a few weeks later. Or whether millions would suddenly abandon Google for ChatGPT and return almost immediately.

It doesn’t work like that, does it? And I don’t blame StatCounter for the misinformation being peddled by engagement baiters.

Cloudflare Radar also shows a Linux spike, but bots explain it

One alternative is Cloudflare Radar, which is based on data from Cloudflare, one of the largest internet security and DNS services. In addition to traffic breakdowns, it also provides a handy breakdown of bots and human activity, so you can compare it with Windows and Linux market share.

Some people also jumped to Cloudflare Radar to verify whether StatCounter was correct, and to their joy, Cloudflare also recorded a Linux spike around the same time as StatCounter. Now, we’re looking at a correlation, but does correlation mean that no other factors are involved? Of course not.

I looked up the data provided by Cloudflare for North America, and indeed, it shows a spike for Linux. But I took a closer look and figured out that Cloudflare has the same problem as every internet company: BOTS!

The Linux surge collapses when you filter for human traffic

Unlike StatCounter, Cloudflare Radar has a feature that lets you separate human visitors from automated traffic, and the moment you do, the “Linux surge” collapses. Take a look at the screenshot below, where I filtered Radar to North American desktop traffic and turned the dial to “Human only,” which can still contain, and does contain, false positives:

Linux now sits at roughly 4.7% over the last three months for human-only traffic, while Windows holds around 65% and macOS around 28%.

The moment you turn off the human-only toggle, automated traffic is included, and Linux jumps to 16% on average, spiking as high as 26% on individual days, while Windows drops to the mid-50s from its usual 65% share of human traffic.

Within automated traffic, Linux and Windows move as near-perfect mirror images of each other, as their daily shares correlate at about -0.91. When bot-driven Linux goes up, bot-attributed Windows goes down by almost the identical amount, while macOS barely twitches.

I’m also not writing this simply because the website is called Windows Latest. I use Windows and prefer it for my own reasons, but I also rely on Linux for specific workloads, including running this website. Linux is an incredible operating system, and Microsoft itself supports it while contributing heavily to open-source software.

But now is the time to stop believing these numbers, as they’re often misleading and not really meant for this task. If anything, we’re seeing a collapse in human traffic and a rise in bots, which is worse than the ‘Windows vs Linux vs macOS’ fan wars.

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