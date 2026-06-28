Microsoft has quietly confirmed that it’s rolling out a faster File Explorer on Windows 11, and you no longer have to join the Insider Program to try it. This change is included in the June 2026 optional update (KB5095093 / Build 26200.8737), which means it’ll be bundled into the July 2026 cumulative update.

KB5095093 may not look like a massive release at first because it lacks the flashier features, but it still has some noteworthy changes. One of my personal favorites is the File Explorer performance improvement.

Windows Latest understands that Microsoft has managed to make File Explorer faster without relying on preloading, and those changes are shipping today.

For those unaware, Windows Latest previously reported that Microsoft is testing File Explorer preloading, which allows it to run automatically in the background and launch faster when you double-click its icon.

Anything already running is bound to open faster, and while that helps the experience, some of you argued that Microsoft should “fix” File Explorer instead of just preloading it.

That’s a fair argument. Preloading is welcome, especially since it doesn’t really affect Windows 11’s performance, but it does not fix the underlying problems. The good news is that Microsoft has also been working on actual File Explorer performance improvements, and those fixes are now rolling out to everyone.

With Windows 11 KB5095093 / Build 26200.8737, Microsoft has finally shipped a faster and better File Explorer. If you get access to the new File Explorer improvements, you will notice that it loads faster, and it’s not due to preloading, which is not yet rolling out. These are underlying fixes, particularly around the modern areas and the “Home” tab.

For those unaware, most of File Explorer’s performance problems can be tracked to the “Home” tab, which is a bit cluttered and takes longer than the original “This PC” tab. With the new update, Microsoft has made changes to File Explorer’s Home tab, so it doesn’t make Explorer itself slower.

“Improves the speed and performance of File Explorer launch,” Microsoft noted in the release notes, but it also added that the feature is being rolled out really slowly. The fixes also apply to the address bar, which is now more reliable and shows suggestions faster.

Also, you might have noticed that File Explorer becomes unresponsive or does not react immediately when you mount disk images. This should be fixed in today’s update, as it appears to improve File Explorer responsiveness when mounting disk images. Likewise, there are several refinements to file or folder renaming:

Microsoft patched an issue where text would get selected when you rename items in folder views.

A bug has been fixed where case-only name changes were not reflected in folder views.

Last but not least, Microsoft now allows you to navigate different folders using double backslashes and quotation marks in the address bar.

Microsoft also plans to make the right-click menu in File Explorer faster and configurable

In addition to the File Explorer fixes rolling out, Microsoft has planned another major update that would make right-click (context) menus load almost immediately.

In this case, I’m specifically referring to the extensions, such as Edit with Paint.NET, Edit with Notepad, Edit with Clipchamp, and others that take a few seconds to load compared to the other items in the context menu. For example, when you watch the below video, you might notice that certain items in the context menu take a second or two to load.

Some of you might not find the slow context menu a major problem, but it can be annoying when the loading items change the position of the cursor, and you end up misclicking options.

Microsoft has already started testing a faster context menu where all items load at the same time, and if you dislike certain options, you’ll be able to configure the context menu to show only essential options. Or you can also customize what appears when you right-click in Windows 11. This is one of the features that is being worked on.

And as for the controversial preloading, it’s still coming to File Explorer. Microsoft has denied any plans to shelve the idea, and we expect it to show up in the production/retail builds in the coming months. However, remember that even preloading won’t make File Explorer as fast as Windows 10 version.

What else do you want Microsoft to patch up in File Explorer? Let me know in the comments below.

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