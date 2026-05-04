Microsoft has quietly retracted its own documentation that suggested 32GB RAM is the “no worries” upgrade for gaming, and 16GB RAM is the baseline. This support document was likely written using a large language model, and Windows Latest first spotted it before it was taken down.

Microsoft has a “Learning Center” where it publishes guides and marketing articles to promote various Windows features, and these rank well in search results. It’s mostly used by Microsoft to push a narrative and also make it easier for users to make a choice when they search the web.

In the first week of April, Microsoft quietly published a support document titled “Gaming features: What the best Windows PC gaming systems have in common.”

At first, the document might appear to be about Windows 11’s gaming features, but it goes a step further and builds a narrative around the memory requirement.

In the support document, Microsoft clearly notes that:

“For most players, 16GB RAM is a practical starting point. Moving to 32GB RAM helps if you run Discord, browsers, or streaming tools alongside your games. That extra memory also gives newer titles more breathing room as memory demands continue to rise.” – Microsoft.

“16GB RAM is the baseline; 32GB is the ‘no worries’ upgrade,” the company explained in the support document, which was first spotted by Windows Latest.

This was later picked up by other outlets and the gaming community. It didn’t go well with gamers, especially as RAM prices are soaring, and Windows 11’s obsession with Electron or WebView2 is not helping.

It also created confusion because Microsoft’s official Windows 11 system requirements still list 4GB RAM as the minimum. On the other hand, regular PCs are mostly sold with 8GB of RAM. Recently, Microsoft has been mostly pushing Copilot+ PCs, which mandate 16GB of RAM.

Now, over the weekend, Microsoft quietly removed the document, redirected the URL to the Learning Center’s homepage, and also blocked web archives from surfacing the retracted document. It’s an interesting move, but Microsoft won’t tell us what really happened there, and it’s likely that the company does not want the document to spread further.

I’ve reached out to Microsoft for more details, but haven’t heard back at the time of writing this story. However, it’s important to note that this is not the first time Microsoft has tried to sell 32GB RAM as the new normal.

This was not the first time Microsoft pushed 32GB RAM

In February, Windows Latest spotted a similar document on the Learning Center that advocated for 32GB RAM for gaming, and even suggested that serious gamers should go for it.

Microsoft also suggested that Copilot+ PCs are built for gaming, which makes the 32GB RAM messaging feel less like a one-time slip-up.

Windows 11 has a memory problem, largely due to Electron-based apps and WebView2 dominating the app store. Satya Nadella also confirmed that Microsoft is trying to optimize Windows for low-RAM devices and win back fans.

But the 32GB recommendation does not really look like a slip-up, as Microsoft is nudging users toward 32GB at the exact moment its own Copilot and AI push is helping drive memory prices up in the first place.

Thankfully, Microsoft has confirmed that it is working on a long list of improvements, including performance and File Explorer reliability, which could help reduce Windows 11’s RAM appetite.

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