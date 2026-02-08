Microsoft argues that Copilot+ PCs are also a new class of PCs built for gaming. In fact, the company says these new Windows 11 AI PCs “take gaming performance further,” but how much RAM (memory) do you need in 2026? According to Microsoft, 16GB is plenty for most games, but 32GB is recommended for serious gamers, ironically at a time when memory prices are rising.

Microsoft has a new marketing campaign for Copilot+ PCs where it tries to answer some of the basic questions, such as how fast the AI PCs are compared to older Windows 10 desktops, and pitches Copilot+ PCs as your solution.

As part of the same campaign, Microsoft is now encouraging gamers to consider “Copilot+ PCs” because it’s a headache to “match parts” and build a gaming PC or laptop.

“Copilot+ PCs are the smart choice to bring it all together,” the company argues in a document spotted by Windows Latest. Microsoft added that 16GB of RAM is plenty for most games, but if you’re a serious player who runs demanding titles or heavy mods, you should look for 32GB of RAM PCs.

Now, you have three options: build your own computer, find laptops that meet all your gaming requirements, or just choose one of the new Copilot+ PCs, which are already optimized for gaming.

Microsoft lists several hardware specs recommended for gaming, including at least 16GB of RAM (32GB ideal for serious gamers), an AMD Ryzen 5 5600 or Intel Core i5-12400, NVIDIA GTX 1660 Super or AMD Radeon RX 6600, SSD, and a high-end monitor. If you have these features, it’s supposedly gaming certified.

Most power gamers prefer to build their own gaming rig. However, Microsoft argues that part-matching is a ‘headache’ and it’s just better to buy a Copilot+ PC, which comes pre-configured with the latest CPU, GPU, thermal, and memory.

“If you’d rather skip the part-matching headache, Copilot+ PCs come pre-configured with the latest CPUs, GPUs, and thermal designs tuned for gaming, so you can dive straight into the action,” Microsoft noted.

Microsoft is making bold claims that its new AI PCs also have the best “thermal designs tuned for gaming,” which makes them a worthy alternative to a full-fledged gaming PC. But it doesn’t tell us how a Copilot+ PC performs in real games, at real settings, against a similarly priced custom build.

Copilot+ PCs are not just “AI” PCs anymore for Microsoft’s marketing team

Also, it looks like Microsoft is slowly selling a new dream for Copilot+ PCs. While originally these PCs were “AI” first because they include an NPU for processing locally, Microsoft is now claiming that AI PCs are also gaming PCs and mixing the message in a way that can confuse regular customers.

In the same campaign, Microsoft lists “recommended” gaming parts like a GTX 1660 Super or RX 6600 and mid-range CPUs. That is fine advice for entry-level gaming, but it does not prove anything about Copilot+ PCs as a “new class” for gaming.

The company also claims these Copilot+ PCs are “faster than MacBook Air M4” and “up to 5x faster than a 5-year-old Windows device,” but it won’t comment on M4 Max or even M5 (base).

