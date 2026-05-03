Microsoft has officially confirmed that they’re making Widgets in Windows 11 quieter by default, which is corporate language that means they will stop showing the MSN feed when you hover over the Widgets.

The new Widgets experience is gradually rolling out with the Windows 11 Insider Experimental Preview Build 26300.8346, and Microsoft’s goal here is to make Widgets less distracting and overwhelming.

Right now, just brushing your cursor over the weather icon in the bottom-left corner of the taskbar triggers the massive Widgets board to slide out, showing a cluttered grid of mostly low-value content.

It’s quite obvious that Microsoft was aware that all users found the Discover feed on the Widgets board bothersome. However, the fact that the feed contained ads likely made the Widgets board a revenue driver for the company. So, when Microsoft said “we’re testing a new set of default settings [in Widgets] designed to reduce unexpected alerts and visual interruptions.”, I was genuinely surprised.

It’s not like the company had a choice either, as even Satya Nadella admits that Microsoft needs to “win back” Windows 11 fans.

Either way, Microsoft is testing the new Widget experience with Insiders by modifying a few default settings.

All changes coming to Widgets in Windows 11:

Windows will now disable “Open on hover” by default. So only a deliberate click on the Widgets icon brings up the Widgets interface. Turning off taskbar badging, which is the red notification dots or alerts that appear over the Widgets icon to notify you of the number of breaking news and other alerts. These badges are a huge distraction, and there is no practical reason to have them. Limiting taskbar alerts, which are the animated Widgets icons that cycle through dynamic alerts like severe weather or stock market changes. These won’t show up anymore until you have already interacted with the Widgets board. When launching the Widgets board for the first time, it will show you the core “widgets experience” (your pinned mini-apps like weather, calendar, and system stats) instead of bombarding you with the MSN news feed.

The last change has to be the most impressive one, especially as it comes from Microsoft, which is infamous for data collection to show personalized ads.

You can already turn off these features manually, but most people who use Windows aren’t aware of it, and some don’t seem to care. While Microsoft got away with it for a while, now the situation has gotten out of hand, and people are switching away from Windows 11 because of forced features like Copilot and MSN feed in Widgets.

Now, Microsoft is on a path to rebuild Windows 11 around what users actually want. That said, the Widget features or the lack of them are currently under testing, and there is no mention about when it will reach regular users.

Meanwhile, you can turn off defaults in Widgets manually.

How to turn off Open Widgets board on hover?

Hover over the Widgets or press Win + W, click the settings icon on the top right, and turn off the toggle that says Open Widgets board on hover.

How to turn off MSN feed in Widgets?

Just below the Open Widgets board on hover, click “Show or hide feeds”, then turn off the toggle for Feed. Click Turn off when prompted.

How to turn off Widgets completely in Windows 11?

Go to Settings > Personalization > Taskbar > turn off the toggle for Widgets

You’ll then have a cleaner taskbar.

You’ll then have a cleaner taskbar.

But I actually prefer to have something on the left side, and just having the weather is good enough. But I do not need to see the MSN feed when I hover over it, nor do I want to be distracted by constant alerts.

Microsoft recently said that they want to make Windows 11 a calmer OS with fewer upsells or ads. Changing the default behavior of the Widgets board so it shows only your widgets when deliberately clicked, while hiding the MSN feed unless you want to see it, is them keeping their promise.

Speaking of the MSN feed, do not doubt that Microsoft is going to phase it out. In fact, a new design change is coming to the MSN feed in the Widgets board that would give each tile extra rounded corners, like the ones in Copilot, that Edge is also trying to mimic.

To be honest, this new cleaner design with clear separation between the Widgets and the MSN Discover feed does reduce the claustrophobic feeling of the old MSN + Widgets look. So, maybe if Microsoft focuses on making MSN feed better with less clickbait and more useful content (without AI-generated summaries), then there might be some genuine takers for the decades-old MSN feed.

Still, it doesn’t look like Microsoft will go back on their promise, and as this new Widget experience reaches all users, the MSN feed, random alerts, and open on hover will all be turned off by default.

Anyway, it’ll be interesting to see how Microsoft plans to recoup the lost revenue from MSN feed, especially as Bing officially crosses 1 billion users for the first time.

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