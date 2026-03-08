A Reddit user recently claimed that Microsoft is blocking the word “Microslop” in reviews for the Xbox PC app on the Microsoft Store. The post, shared on r/pcmasterrace by user u/PageGroundbreaking26, included a fabricated screenshot of a Microsoft Digital Safety email stating that their review violated company policies.

At the time of writing, the post has gathered over 17,000 upvotes and more than 600 comments, with most users assuming the claim was true and criticizing Microsoft.

However, Windows Latest was skeptical of the post and immediately started to investigate. Moderators on the subreddit eventually added a note to the post stating, “Possibly misleading. OP posted nothing to indicate it for sure.”

In other words, the screenshot shared does not prove that the word “Microslop” was the reason for the policy violation.

Windows Latest also reached out to Microsoft for clarification, and unsurprisingly (at least for us), a Microsoft spokesperson told us that the company has not banned the term “Microslop” in Microsoft Store reviews.

Microsoft confirms “Microslop” is not banned in Xbox PC app reviews

Following our original report on Microsoft banning “Microslop” on their Copilot Discord server, which got trending in Reddit, the user posted saying “Xbox PC App doesn’t allow for the word MicroSlop”, with context that they left a review saying “I hope they don’t inject AI and turn the Xbox app into MicroSlop and it appears that is against their policy in a review.”

This was a perfect example of engagement farming. While it is true that Microsoft did ban the word “Microslop” on its Discord server, where it is still banned, the company did not ban the term from Microsoft Store reviews.

To verify the claim, Windows Latest posted our own review of the Xbox PC app on the Microsoft Store, and it clearly included the word “Microslop.” The review was published successfully and still remains visible, which immediately suggested that the term itself is not blocked by Microsoft’s review system.

Windows Latest also contacted Microsoft for clarification. In a response to us, Microsoft confirmed that the company has not banned the word “Microslop” in Microsoft Store reviews.

“We have confirmed that Microsoft did not ban the term ‘microslop’ in Microsoft Store reviews. The company does enforce certain policies to help ensure reviews are relevant to the content or product though,” a Microsoft spokesperson told Windows Latest in a statement.

Basically, Microsoft moderates reviews based on policy violations, not specific insults or nicknames. Reviews that are considered irrelevant to the product, or violating Store guidelines, may still be removed, but the company says there is no rule specifically targeting the word “Microslop”.

Of course, this also means that the Reddit post claiming Microslop is banned in the Microsoft Store reviews is fake. The policy notice, shown in the screenshot shared by OP, only states that the review violated “Off Topic Comments” guidelines, which could happen for several reasons. Regardless, the notice also states that Microsoft removed the user’s review from the Store.

However, the amount of attention gathered by a fake post criticizing Microsoft is proof that the company is in a dire situation and needs to clean up its act.

Criticizing Microsoft is fair, but spreading misinformation is not

To be fair, Microsoft did create much of the backlash it faces today. The company’s aggressive push toward AI, while Windows 11 was plagued with bugs, has left many users frustrated.

However, the current environment has also created a new problem where painting Microsoft in a bad light gets all the hype. In many cases, people are just chasing engagement and internet points.

Sure, Windows Latest has criticized Microsoft, and will continue doing so, but only when the situation warrants it. In fact, our earlier report about the Copilot Discord server blocking the word “Microslop” was accurate. The filter did exist, and users were temporarily unable to post messages containing the term. Microsoft later clarified that the filter was introduced as a short-term measure during a spam attack on the server.

Because Microsoft’s reputation has taken a hit over the past year, many users are now quick to believe any rumor that fits the narrative, so much so that even authoritative figures in the tech content industry, like GamersNexus, have fallen for baseless claims about Microsoft banning “Microslop” in the Store reviews.

Microsoft knows this, and the company has already acknowledged that it needs to regain user trust.

Recent messaging from the Windows team suggests that 2026 will focus more on fixing Windows 11, adding user-requested features like movable taskbar, and reducing AI features. Whether that effort succeeds remains to be seen.

Home Share Newsletter