Microsoft says Copilot usage is booming…. which was sort of expected after it integrated Copilot into nearly every product it owns, including Windows, Outlook and Office. We’ve some numbers here, thanks to Microsoft’s quarterly report.

As per the report, Microsoft 365 Copilot’s active users increased by 10X, and average conversations per user doubled YoY (year-over-year).

Now, we need to understand that Microsoft 365 Copilot is more than just ‘Copilot,’ as it lets you manage or view Office files and even act as a Microsoft Lens replacement on mobile. At the same time, the Microsoft 365 app has pivoted to Microsoft 365 Copilot, so you’re going to see Copilot here and there.

Either way, Microsoft 365 Copilot is growing, and Microsoft credits features like Researcher Agent.

“Microsoft 365 Copilot is also becoming a true daily habit, with daily active users increasing 10X year-over-year,” Microsoft said. “We are also seeing strong momentum with the Researcher agent, which supports both OpenAI and Claude, as well as Agent Mode in Excel, PowerPoint, and Word.”

Microsoft also revealed that it added more Microsoft 365 seats for enterprises. It’s up by 160% in a year, which is quite impressive.

“We saw accelerating seat growth quarter-over-quarter and now have 15 million paid Microsoft 365 Copilot seats, and multiples more enterprise Chat users,” Microsoft noted.

Microsoft is also reporting wide adoption of Microsoft 365 Copilot among commercial customers. For example, the company says it has tripled the number of customers, reaching up to 35,000 seats. Those customers include NASA, the US Department of the Interior, and Westpac, all of which purchased over 35,000 seats.

Copilot consumer app daily users nearly tripled, and it’s moving into shopping

Some of you might argue that the above numbers only refer to Microsoft 365 Copilot, which is being used for other purposes. But Microsoft also says that Copilot (consumer app) usage is up. For example, the company confirmed that daily users of the Copilot app increased nearly 3X year-over-year.

We don’t have any other numbers for Copilot, and I do believe it’s true that Copilot usage increased 3X YoY due to the fact that it’s pre-installed on Windows 11, among other places.

“In consumer, for example, Copilot experiences span chat, news feed, search, creation, browsing, shopping, and integrations into the operating system,” Microsoft said.

Copilot is gaining momentum across several categories, including shopping, which is why the company partnered with PayPal, Stripe, and Shopify to integrate an AI-powered shopping experience.

Product Usage / growth numbers Microsoft 365 Copilot Daily active users up 10× year over year.

Average conversations per user doubled year over year. Copilot (consumer) Daily users of the Copilot app nearly tripled year over year. Microsoft 365 Copilot (commercial) 15 million paid seats, and seat additions up 160% year over year. GitHub Copilot 4.7 million paid subscribers, up 75% year over year. Copilot Pro+ subscriptions up 77% quarter over quarter.

While these numbers sound good on paper, the reality is that Copilot on the web is struggling, as it has close to 1% market share. On the other hand, ChatGPT and Gemini dominate more than 65% of the chatbot market.

Home Share Newsletter