If you’ve seen all the previous Lenovo CES 2026 leaks by Windows Latest, you might’ve noticed some kind of AI in all of them. Well, the truth is that there is more, and our sources say that the company has a whole section of proofs of concepts at CES 2026, and we have got exclusive information and pictures of all of them.

Lenovo’s booth at CES on January 6 in Las Vegas will have a few personal AI computing concepts, starting with the new ThinkPad Rollable XD Concept, which we already leaked, the Lenovo AI Glasses Concept, a Personal AI Hub Concept, and a Smart Sense Display Concept.

Of course, there would be other proofs of concepts as well, like the Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable, and some Motorola concepts. But those four devices have more AI baked into them, says our sources.

While the ThinkPad Rollable remains to be the out-of-the-world, almost sci-fi-like device, the Lenovo AI Glasses Concept is also intriguing, especially since it looks like regular glasses, unlike the fully covered Apple Vision Pro or the Samsung Galaxy XR headset.

Lenovo AI Glass Concept for CES 2026

Based on the promotional image we received, the Lenovo AI Glasses Concept seems to be the company’s attempt to make an everyday wearable personal AI headset. Unlike bulky mixed-reality devices, these glasses look and feel close to regular eyewear, but include AI, multimedia control, and multi-device connection.

Our sources describe the AI Glasses Concept as a lightweight, always-connected companion that works wirelessly with a paired smartphone or PC. You can interact with the glasses using touch and voice controls built into the frame, with features that enable the AI Glasses to handle calls, control music, or access information without pulling out another device.

We are told that Lenovo is also positioning these glasses as a productivity aid, with features like a built-in teleprompter for presentations or speaking engagements, which could be useful for professionals who spend time presenting or livestreaming.

The AI side of the experience is powered through Lenovo Qira, which may be the company’s yet-to-be-announced AI Assistant. However, it taps into the compute of the paired smartphones or computers rather than running everything on the glasses themselves. Our sources mentioned a disclaimer saying the connected device needs to have Lenovo Qira.

From what we were told, this enables features like sub-millisecond real-time live translation and image recognition (with a camera on the front of the frame), giving users contextual information about what they’re seeing or hearing. There’s also a “Catch Me Up” style overview that shows summaries of notifications across multiple devices at the start of the day.

Comfort is clearly a priority too, with the Lenovo AI Glasses weighing around 45 grams and providing up to eight hours of combined productivity and entertainment on a single charge.

Note that our sources mention that this figure is based on Lenovo’s internal testing during November 2025, with 50% display brightness, and so the results may vary for different users.

Key features of the Lenovo AI Glasses Concept (as shared with us):

Lightweight design (~45g)

Wireless tethering to phone or PC

Touch and voice controls

Hands-free calling and music playback

Built-in teleprompter mode

Live translation support

AI-powered image recognition

Cross-device notification summaries

Up to 8 hours of battery

Lenovo Personal AI Hub Concept (Project Kubit) for CES 2026

Based on information shared with Windows Latest, Lenovo’s Personal AI Hub Concept, internally referred to as Project Kubit, is a personal edge cloud device.

Unlike other AI companion devices, which need the cloud for compute, this concept is built as a high-performance personal AI system meant to support AI-enabled applications across PCs, smartphones, wearables, and smart-home solutions.

What makes Project Kubit powerful is its internal hardware. Our sources say the Personal AI Hub houses two ThinkStation PGX compact AI workstations, both built on the NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip. These are behind a transparent touch-screen display, which is the primary interface for interacting with the system.

The ThinkStation PGX itself was announced recently as Lenovo’s first workstation built specifically for AI development, and it’s designed to run locally, without relying on cloud compute.

Each ThinkStation PGX is powered by NVIDIA’s GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, providing up to 1 petaflop of AI performance and supporting AI models as large as 200 billion parameters, or up to 405 billion parameters when two PGX systems are linked together.

The Personal AI Hub Concept, based on our sources, uses the same dual-PGX configuration for scaling AI workloads. If it has the same specifications, then, using the 128GB of unified LPDDR5x memory per system, NVIDIA DGX OS, and the full NVIDIA AI software stack preloaded, the hub may be capable of running and inferencing large models locally.

Instead of sending private data from PCs, phones, wearables, and smart-home devices to external servers, the AI processing happens inside the Personal AI Hub Concept itself, good for the privacy-conscious out there.

Our sources described this as a way to keep personal AI workloads local, and connected to the user’s own ecosystem. The transparent touchscreen and touch-and-voice interface sit on top of what is essentially a clustered AI workstation.

We believe that Lenovo’s idea with the Personal AI Hub Concept is to bring workstation-class AI compute into a personal, desk-friendly form factor, instead of depending on remote cloud infrastructure.

According to the information we received, the hub continuously harvests and aggregates data across platforms, giving it the ability to perform deeper analytics and AI-enabled applications that evolve over time based on real usage patterns and interactions that the user makes.

Our sources describe the experience as a powerful, always-available personal AI layer that draws data from the interactions between an individual’s devices every day.

Key features of the Lenovo Personal AI Hub Concept (as shared with us):

Internal project name: Project Kubit

Personal edge cloud AI device

Supports PCs, smartphones, wearables, and smart-home devices

Dual ThinkStation PGX compact AI workstations

Powered by NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip

Transparent touch-screen display

Touch and voice interaction

Cross-platform data aggregation

High-performance personal AI computing device

AI-Powered Display Concepts

Alongside its wearable and personal AI computing concepts, Lenovo is also preparing a set of AI-driven display concepts for CES 2026.

Based on the information we received, the two concepts shown are the Smart Sense Display Concept and the AI-Powered Personalized Display Concept. While they target slightly different use cases, both are built around the idea that displays should understand users, devices, and environments in real time.

Lenovo Smart Sense Display Concept

From what our sources describe, the Lenovo Smart Sense Display Concept is designed to act as a central, intelligent hub for multiple personal devices. In addition to traditional wired connections, the 27-inch UHD display can automatically connect wirelessly to multiple devices, including a smartphone, laptop, and tablet.

Users can cast content from their devices and work across multiple screens simultaneously. The display also supports natural-language interaction with a built-in smart assistant, allowing users to access devices or applications using touch or voice commands.

The Smart Sense Display Concept supports flexible layouts and drag-and-drop interactions, making it easier to move content between devices and organize workflows.

Key features of the Lenovo Smart Sense Display Concept:

27-inch UHD display

Wired and wireless multi-device connectivity

Auto-connection to phone, laptop, and tablet

Wireless content casting

Natural-language assistant via touch or voice

Flexible window management

Drag-and-drop multitasking across devices

AI-Powered Personalized Display Concept

The second Display concept from Lenovo shifts attention to comfort and well-being. According to our sources, the AI-Powered Personalized Display Concept is a multi-user display that adapts to who is using it and under what conditions.

This display concept can adjust brightness, color temperature, and visual settings in real time based on user profiles, time of day, and geographic location. These adjustments are meant to support circadian rhythms and reduce strain during long usage sessions.

The concept also includes real-time wellness monitoring, with the display responding to factors such as posture, eye fatigue, and viewing behavior.

Key features of the AI-Powered Personalized Display Concept:

Multi-user display profiles

Automatic circadian-based adjustments

Personalized brightness and color temperature

Real-time posture awareness

Eye-fatigue monitoring

Context-aware visual adaptation

As all these are concepts, we have no idea when or if they’ll come to the market, but that doesn’t take away from the possibilities that these offer. There are a bunch of people and businesses who despise the potential privacy concerns of AI, but need it nonetheless, and for them, the Personal AI Hub makes a lot of sense.

Add to the fact that it can even connect to the Lenovo AI Glass Concept, which in turn can connect to your smartphone, PC, and tablet, calls for a truly AI-powered ecosystem. Not to mention the regular glasses look of the AI Glass Concept can potentially make it a competitor to Meta’s AI glasses and even the Apple Vision Pro, despite it being in a completely different segment.

