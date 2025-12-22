Keyboards haven’t seen much innovation in the last few decades, until now, as Windows Latest has obtained exclusive details about Lenovo’s Smart keyboards concept that our sources say are slated to be announce at the upcoming CES 2026.

Lenovo’s ThinkPad series is known to have some of the best keyboards, with impressive tactility, and from the info Windows Latest received, the company will showcase a concept keyboard that customizes how keystrokes feel for work and play, meaning the force required to actuate the keys changes based on whether you’re gaming or typing documents.

Our sources tell us that this smart accessory will be called the Lenovo Adaptable Keyboard Concept. Windows Latest also received information about a keyboard and mouse combo that you will never have to charge, as our sources point to them using a new solar-power harvesting technology that even works with everyday indoor lights, and we are told it will be called the Lenovo Self-Charging Kit Concept.

But that’s not all, as our sources also informed us that Lenovo will introduce the new Lenovo 900 Wireless Low-Profile Mechanical Keyboard & Mouse, both of which will be translucent, available in distinct colors, and will have multi-device pairing.

Lenovo’s smart keyboard that adapts to work and gaming

Windows Latest’s reliable sources told us that the Lenovo Adaptable Keyboard Concept will be compact and will suit users who want a customized typing experience for different situations. This one also does not have a Windows 11 Copilot key for all good reasons.

From the marketing image we received, the keyboard looks to be entirely populated by the keys, and with very little room for the keyboard frame. But what makes it truly compact is the lack of a dedicated num pad.

The keyboard seems to have indicators for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and battery on the right, and two other signs that may be related to smart or connectivity features. The promotional image we received also shows one of the signs on the top right key of the Lenovo Adaptable Keyboard Concept.

With that said, what makes this keyboard interesting is its ability to adjust the stroke with optical actuation controls, as said by our source, but we are not sure of how it changes the force that you’ll need to exert on the keys to activate them.

Either way, our informants say that users can toggle between having fast keypresses in gaming and tighter, accurate keypresses for work.

A keyboard and mouse combo that doesn’t need charging

Of course, it’s a dream to have gadgets and accessories that never need charging, and from our sources’ desk, we heard about the Lenovo Self-Charging Kit Concept, which uses a next-generation light-harvesting technology that constantly powers a keyboard and mouse even in indoor lighting.

The technology is compelling because our sources told us that it produces power from solar energy even when the indoor light is as low as 50 lux. For context, the typical tiny solar panel in calculators needs at least 200 to 500 lux to generate power.

The promotional image we received from our reliable source doesn’t highlight the solar panel, but there seems to be a rectangle of a different color above the arrow keys, which may be the hero we’re talking about.

We are told that the company believes this to be convenient and sustainable accessories for users, and although a concept that will be announced at CES, we definitely wish it would launch sooner in the markets.

New translucent gaming keyboard and mouse

Our sources told us that CES 2026 will see a new Lenovo 900 Wireless Low-Profile Mechanical Keyboard and Mouse, which will come with a translucent design and will be available in Thunder Grey and Cloud Grey colors.

While we didn’t receive any images from our source, this keyboard and mouse combo is not a concept unlike the other two shown above, so we may get to see this launch officially sooner rather than later.

As for the features, we are told that the Lenovo 900 Wireless Low-Profile Mechanical keyboard and Mouse will have the company’s custom 4-point mechanical switch for a better typing experience, along with multi-device pairing using a unified 2.4G dongle or dual Bluetooth.

All these accessories fit perfectly with the upcoming rollable laptops from Lenovo, including the Legion Pro Rollable and the ThinkPad Rollable XD Concept, both of which were leaked first by Windows Latest.

