Microsoft may have found a sneaky way to promote Copilot. The iPhone App Store’s changelog for apps like the OneDrive app now shows “generated using Copilot” at the bottom of the notes, which is not explicitly required by Apple, hinting that this might be a subtle way of promoting Copilot.

This isn’t new, as the company has been adding “*These notes were generated using Copilot” at the end of every changelog from May 13, 2025. It was only spotted by Windows Latest today. However, we didn’t see this treatment under the changelog version history for most Microsoft apps on the App Store for iPhone.

Also, the changelog in the OneDrive app for Mac doesn’t have any mention of being generated by Copilot, despite being pretty detailed. The Play Store in Android phones does not show version history, so we are not sure if this is just for the iOS apps like OneDrive or if Microsoft edited all the changelogs but missed the one for OneDrive

With that said, iOS sure does lack a powerful and feature-packed AI, and Copilot is going to need all the attention that it can get in order to have a meaningful market share among others like ChatGPT, Gemini, and even Perplexity.

Microsoft developers write “Release Notes” using Copilot

Microsoft has been fairly vocal about using AI to write code for some of the software that the company makes. Now it seems that one of Microsoft’s own teams may be experimenting with Copilot for a much simpler job, which is writing release notes for the OneDrive iOS app.

In the App Store’s changelog, some updates include the line “*These notes were generated using Copilot” at the bottom of the notes. That’s a bit funny when you think about it. An AI writing about fixes and features coded by the same AI (well, at least 30%, if Satya Nadella’s words are to be believed).

But it’s also interesting because Apple’s App Store guidelines do not require developers to disclose how they write their release notes, so this line feels like a deliberate choice from Microsoft.

Windows Latest noticed that this Copilot credit doesn’t show up on every patch. In our checks, smaller bug-fix updates don’t include the Copilot line, but more substantial updates do. If this were a mistake or an automatic template, it would be everywhere.

This makes sense when you look at Copilot’s actual market position. Copilot isn’t conquering the generative AI world in raw user numbers the way ChatGPT does. Internally, Microsoft has doubled down on Copilot with big investments in OpenAI.

So maybe it’s not wild speculation to wonder if teams are encouraged to use Copilot internally, if only to generate release notes or get more usage telemetry.

App update changelogs are an easy place to mention Copilot

Changelogs are low-risk content. Nobody expects poetic writing or deep technical accuracy there. At the same time, they are highly visible. Every update pushes that text in front of millions of users. If Microsoft wants to normalize the Copilot name without forcing it into users’ faces, this is a safe place to do it.

Apple does not yet have a first-party, AI chatbot that rivals Copilot, Gemini, or ChatGPT. Siri doesn’t count based on how well (or worse) it performs now. Apple Intelligence is tightly scoped and still rolling out in stages. That leaves iOS apps as one of the few places where an AI can be promoted without Apple controlling the narrative.

App Store changelogs are also one of the few user-facing text surfaces that Apple does not heavily editorialize or restrict. So, if Microsoft gets some users to try to use Copilot, it’s a win for the company.

If anything, this may be one of the earliest visible signs of AI-generated content becoming the default.

Would you take AI-generated changelogs as seriously as human-written ones?

