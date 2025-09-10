KB5065429, the second last security update for Windows 10 22H2 PCs, is rolling out. After this, only one more security update will be available on the next Patch Tuesday, post which Windows 10’s official retirement will kick in. However, Microsoft is offering a free one-year access to the Extended Security Updates program to Windows 10 users who meet certain criteria.

By complying with all the ESU eligibility rules, you can get the ESU program free for one year instead of paying $30 for one year’s worth of security updates. You get three options: use the Windows Backup app, redeem 1000 reward points, or pay $30 to join. Whatever option you pick, it’ll eventually lead to the ESU program subscription for one year.

Before we discuss the enrollment process, note that Windows 10 KB5065429 is a mandatory security update. It’ll appear under the “2025-09 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5065429)” label in the Settings app.

You don’t need to do anything at your end to download it, as your Windows 10 PC will install it automatically. If you face a problem with the automatic download or the Settings app, Microsoft’s offline update installer file (.msu) can help to apply the update manually. Let’s have a look at the download links first.

Download Links for Windows 10 KB5065429

Windows 10 KB5065429 Direct Download Links: 32/64-bit | Microsoft Update Catalog.

Run the .msu file after the download completes and wait for some time, because manually applying the update takes a little longer.

What’s new in Windows 10 Build 19045.6332?

Coming back to the ESU program free enrollment conditions, you don’t need to do much. We hadn’t updated the Windows 10 machine in months and didn’t see the ESU enrollment option in the Update page.

It appeared only after installing the KB5065429, which upgraded the PC to build 19045.6332. The other condition was met by default as we had already set up OneDrive and Windows Backup on the PC.

After you see the Windows 10 support ends in October section, click on the Enroll now option.

Then click Next and then the Enroll button to subscribe to the ESU program. Lastly, click Done, and your PC will become eligible for security updates until October 13, 2026.

The above options appeared for us after installed Windows 10 KB5065429, but remember that some of you won’t see the toggle. Microsoft told Windows Latest that the “Enroll now” button is still rolling out and will be available for everyone before October 14, 2025 deadline.

You can cherish your favorite Windows OS for one more year before exploring Windows 11. We appreciate the one-year free update idea given the massive user base of Windows 10, who cannot upgrade to Windows 11 due to the new hardware requirements.

Apart from the ESU, there’s no new feature added with Windows 10 KB5065429. You get a couple of bug fixes, one being the botched functioning of the Network Device Interface (NDI) to stream or transfer feeds between PCs.

Many users complained about delays and uneven audio paired with poor video performance, which began after the August security update.

The second fix is for administrators who can induce better security measures on all managed PCs while using the SMB share. There are no reported issues in Windows 10 KB5065429 as of now, but we’ll keep you posted about widespread update-related issues.

