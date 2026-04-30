Microsoft says Windows now has 1.6 billion monthly active users, while Bing crossed 1 billion monthly active users for the first time. While the Windows numbers should not surprise anyone, Bing’s growth is quite interesting and aligns with our previous reporting that its market share is close to 13%.

During Microsoft’s Q3 earnings call, CEO Satya Nadella confirmed the company’s renewed focus on Windows and suggested it will increase engagement across core products, including Edge and Bing.

Nadella said Microsoft would focus on Windows fundamentals and “win back” Windows fans.

Microsoft also shared that the number of active PCs using Windows every month has increased to 1.6 billion, but is that a good number?

Well, we cannot calculate the growth rate from these metrics alone, and we also cannot tell if the growth is driven by Windows 10’s end of life, as Microsoft does not provide a breakdown by OS version.

Moreover, Microsoft does not share Windows market share numbers every year, so we mostly rely on third-party trackers, which are not always accurate.

For comparison, Microsoft said in 2018 that around 1.5 billion PCs were powered by Windows. Since then, Microsoft has often used “billions of PCs run Windows” terminology when talking about Windows’ growth story. Fast forward to 2026, and the number has increased to 1.6 billion, which is consistent with figures Microsoft has previously provided.

During the earnings call, Microsoft also stated that it will prioritize Windows fundamentals, core audience, and make sure the operating system runs smoothly on low-RAM PCs.

Nadella cited recent Windows changes, including greater control over Windows Updates and performance improvements rolling out to testers.

In addition, Satya Nadella added that “Windows value will extend to deliver unmetered intelligence at the edge.”

All of that sounds great, and it’s actually quite rare for Microsoft to celebrate Windows unless it’s related to Azure or enterprises. We’re seeing a shift in Microsoft’s consumer strategy, and it’ll benefit all products, including Windows, Edge, Xbox, and Bing.

Speaking of Bing, now it has up to 1 billion monthly active users.

Bing crosses 1 billion monthly active users

I wasn’t expecting Microsoft to double down on Bing efforts, given the general perception: ‘Who even uses Bing?’

Well, turns out, a lot of people use Bing every day, and the number has increased to 1 billion active users for the first time.

According to Satya Nadella, Edge has also seen growth for 20 consecutive quarters.

“Our Edge browser has taken share for 20 consecutive quarters, and Bing monthly active users reached 1 billion for the first time,” Nadella said during the earnings call.

I personally use Bing too, and it’s not because Edge browser or Windows Search pushes me to Microsoft’s search engine. It’s because Bing is the perfect blend of AI and web search. It’s also incredibly engaging, has a better design than Google’s, and can help you earn money through Microsoft Rewards.

Other Microsoft products, including LinkedIn, have increased their member count to 1.3 billion and also improved the depth of conversation.

“It’s the leading B2B sales and advertising channel for large and small businesses. And in Microsoft 365 consumer, we now have nearly 95 million subscribers, and early signals show increasing satisfaction as we make Agent Mode the default,” Nadella noted.

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