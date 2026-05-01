Microsoft has quietly answered how much RAM is actually enough for gaming in 2026, something many PC gamers have been debating for years. The company says that 16GB is still the baseline. But 32GB is now what they call the “no worries” upgrade, especially if you’re running Discord, browsers, or streaming tools alongside your games.

Microsoft is not saying 16GB is outdated, and they still frame it as a practical starting point. But it is obvious here that 32GB is no longer positioned as an enthusiast upgrade. It’s being normalized as the safer, more future-proof option. Note that the recommended RAM for Windows is still 8GB.

Earlier this year, Microsoft also described 32GB as “ideal for serious gamers,” which already raised eyebrows at the time. Back then, it felt like a recommendation aimed at high-end users. Now, the messaging has clearly moved closer to mainstream, because who wants to be “worried” about their RAM while purchasing a gaming PC.

Interestingly, the justification isn’t about games getting heavier (which they are). Microsoft specifically points to multitasking with Discord in the background, a few browser tabs open, maybe a streaming app running, which is what we’ve been seeing across Windows in general.

In fact, Windows Latest reported earlier about Discord’s growing memory usage and how the app restarts when it touches 4GB RAM usage.

Why 32GB RAM is becoming the “safe” choice on Windows 11

“Moving to 32GB RAM helps if you run Discord, browsers, or streaming tools alongside your games,” says Microsoft in a support document spotted by Windows Latest.

32GB RAM is what the company recommends if you don’t want to think about RAM again. This is not a usual support document, as it’s the direct recommendation coming from Microsoft’s marketing department. The message is clear that these are the things Microsoft wants buyers to associate with the best Windows gaming PCs.

“16GB RAM is a must, 32GB is a no-worries zone” is also the narrative the company wants to sell.

Of course, professional gamers have been saying this for years, but the world is now in a dire state, with memory prices having jumped through the roof, and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Not to mention how the world became more creator-friendly, and gamers now have other tools running too, which all demand more RAM than they should.

A typical gaming setup today includes Discord running in the background, a browser with multiple tabs open, maybe a launcher like Steam, Epic, or the Xbox app, and a handful of background services that never really go away. Add streaming or recording into the mix with tools like OBS, plus GPU overlays and telemetry services, and the memory usage starts stacking up fast. The game ends up competing for RAM with everything else.

And then there’s the bigger issue that Microsoft expectedly avoided mentioning. A lot of modern Windows apps are web-based.

Apps like Teams, Widgets, and even parts of Windows itself rely on Edge WebView2, which means multiple background processes, Chromium-based rendering, and significantly higher memory usage even when the system is idle.

At the same time, games are evolving. AAA titles are loading larger assets, pushing higher resolution textures, and demanding more memory, especially with mods or open-world environments. You can still get by with 16GB today, but it leaves less room for everything else.

Recommended RAM for some popular AAA games on Windows

Also, if you’re playing AAA games, you will certainly have a dedicated GPU, which in turn has 8 or 12GB VRAM, and that’s what made 16GB RAM more than enough for most gamers until a few years ago.

So, when Microsoft talks about 32GB RAM giving a worry-free experience, it’s not about squeezing out extra FPS, but about stutters, preventing background apps from interfering, and reducing memory pressure during longer sessions. In simple terms, 32GB “also gives newer titles more breathing room as memory demands continue to rise.”

Consumers are paying the price, literally

Windows itself is using more memory because Microsoft pushed web-based frameworks, and then developers followed that direction, and now, when AI companies are causing a memory shortage, it’s we regular people who have to bear the brunt.

That said, things are slowly moving in the right direction. Microsoft has started hiring developers to make first-party native Windows 11 apps. Recently, a Microsoft Distinguished Engineer teased “Native apps are BACK!”, meaning that things are about to get a lot better. Even core components like the Start menu are being rebuilt from scratch to run natively.

There’s also a bigger acknowledgment happening internally. As we covered earlier, Satya Nadella admitted that Microsoft needs to win back Windows users. Now, that’s not something that happens by asking people to upgrade their RAM every year. Microsoft needs to make Windows 11 lighter, faster, and more efficient. Fortunately, they are already working on it.

So yes, 32GB RAM is becoming the safe choice for Windows 11 gaming. But it’s not because 16GB suddenly stopped being enough. It’s because everything around the game, including the OS that helps it run, is demanding more than it should.

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