Windows 11 KB5063878 update could fail to install due to an error code 0x80240069, which affects those who use WSUS or SCCM. In our tests, Windows Latest observed that the August 2025 Update also fails due to 0x80240031, 0x800f0922, among others, but the issues aren’t just limited to install errors.

As you might know, Windows 11 KB5063878 was released on August 12 as a mandatory security update, which means it’s supposed to download and install automatically whether you want it or not. You can either use Windows Update to download the cumulative update, or you can also use WSUS, but the catch is that WSUS throws 0x80240069.

0x80240069 isn’t a new problem. Windows Latest first spotted it on April 30, and Microsoft officials also confirmed it as a known issue affecting Windows 11 24H2. While Microsoft later patched the problem, and I haven’t run into the problem since then, it looks like the issue somehow slipped into the August 2025 Update.

Several users told Windows Latest that Windows 11 KB5063878 fails with 0x80240069 (shows as Download error in WSUS/SCCM/Software Center). Since SCCM also uses WSUS, it’s not surprising. If you use Event Viewer and navigate to system logs, you’ll notice that this install error event has been logged.

It would be titled as “Unexpected HRESULT while download in progress: 0x80240069 WUAHandler” with svchost.exe_wuauserv listed as the process failure. I’ve the details below:

Faulting app: svchost.exe_wuauserv

Faulting module: ntdll.dll (version 10.0.26100.4652)

Exception code: 0xc0000005

Service “terminated unexpectedly,” repeated many times.

One system admin, who manages about 100 PCs, told us that Windows 11 24H2 clients fail to install via MECM/WSUS. June and July updates worked fine, but August fails. A few machines succeed only when they don’t pull from SCCM.

Some admins also told Windows Latest that the Malicious Software Removal Tool (KB890830) fails with the same 0x80240069 in this cycle. In some cases, the problem may not be limited to the cumulative update. On affected devices, Event Viewer often logs Service Control Manager ID 7031 stating that the Windows Update service stopped unexpectedly, then restarts after 60000 ms.

You may also see a WindowsUpdate_trace_log start error 0xC0000035, which maps to STATUS_OBJECT_NAME_NOT_FOUND. This seems to suggest that ETW trace session or its registry entries are missing, which can cause wuauserv to crash during scan or download, but again we don’t know what’s really happening.

I’m still debugging the problem across various configs. It’s all Microsoft’s fault, but we do now how to get to the bottom of this situation.

How to fix 0x80240069 when installing Windows 11 KB5063878?

If you’re using WSUS and having issues installing the August 2025 update due to error 0x80240069, you can open Notepad and paste this registry code:

Windows Registry Editor Version 5.00 [HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Control\FeatureManagement\Overrides\8\3000950414] "EnabledState"=dword:00000001 "EnabledStateOptions"=dword:00000000 "Variant"=dword:00000000 "VariantPayload"=dword:00000000

You can save the file as .reg. If it’s saved locally, right-click, select merge, and yes to allow, then the registry will be modified.

To apply the changes, you’ll need to reboot the system, and you should no longer run into 0x80240069 if you deploy via WSUS/SCCM. You can trigger a scan on the client (e.g., gpupdate /force, then check again in Windows Update or Software Centre.

Or you can also use the PowerShell script to apply it across all PCs in your organization:

New-Item -Path "HKLM:\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Control\FeatureManagement\Overrides\8" -Name "3000950414" -Force | Out-Null New-ItemProperty -Path "HKLM:\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Control\FeatureManagement\Overrides\8\3000950414" -Name "EnabledState" -PropertyType DWord -Value 1 -Force | Out-Null New-ItemProperty -Path "HKLM:\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Control\FeatureManagement\Overrides\8\3000950414" -Name "EnabledStateOptions" -PropertyType DWord -Value 0 -Force | Out-Null New-ItemProperty -Path "HKLM:\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Control\FeatureManagement\Overrides\8\3000950414" -Name "Variant" -PropertyType DWord -Value 0 -Force | Out-Null New-ItemProperty -Path "HKLM:\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Control\FeatureManagement\Overrides\8\3000950414" -Name "VariantPayload" -PropertyType DWord -Value 0 -Force | Out-Null

The above code tries to override a buggy feature added back in this month’s update. When we set the four DWORD values to zero, we’re asking Windows to ignore the variant logic, which in turn allows the Windows Update service to run without crashing out.

While Microsoft hasn’t documented problems with WSUS yet, a Microsoft support staff previously told me that making the above changes to the Windows Registry should fix the error code 0x80240069.

Of course, if you’re not sure what you’re doing, we recommend waiting for an official fix from Microsoft. I also have another workaround that might be better than modifying the Registry code. The second workaround (and my personal favourite) just requires you to manually import Windows 11 KB5063878.

You can also use Update Catalog. It’ll install successfully.

But like I mentioned, it’s not only those with WSUS who are having issues when installing Windows 11 KB5063878.

One user told Windows Latest that the patch reaches 100% on Windows Update, but then shows “something went wrong, reversing changes.” It happens even after trying the Catalog install.

We’re also seeing reports where the Windows 11 August 2025 Update download gets stuck at 4% or 6% for a long time. Some users say it crawls until ~6% and then speeds up. Others restart and see it drop back to 0%.

Other issues we’ve seen being flagged:

Black or grey screen after login, but it stays briefly.

Desktop/background may appear after 10–20 minutes.

Microsoft confirms Windows 11 KB5063878 issues

In an update to its support document, Microsoft confirmed that there’s another false error in Windows Event Viewer that you need to ignore.

Microsoft has confirmed that it’s aware of an issue where Event Viewer throws an error called “CertificateServicesClient (CertEnroll).”

While the issue originates from Windows 11’s July 2025 optional update (KB5062660), it’s also present in the August 2025 Update. It affects nearly every PC, but Microsoft also added that it’s a false positive, which means it can be safely ignored.

If you click the message, it says “The “Microsoft Pluton Cryptographic Provider” provider was not loaded because initialization failed”. Also, there’s a new entry every time you reboot the PC, so you’ll have dozens of errors related to Pluton.

While Microsoft doesn’t want to explain what’s leading to these false Event Viewer errors, it says it’s working on an upcoming feature that botches up the reporting.

“This event is related to a feature that is currently under active development. There is no impact to Windows processes associated with this event, and no action is required to prevent or resolve this error,” Microsoft noted.

The company added that it’ll address the issue in an upcoming patch.

This follows the previous Event Viewer error that incorrectly flagged issues with Windows Firewall. That has been fixed today, but we’ve another error code. Thankfully, you can safely ignore the Microsoft Pluton Cryptographic Provider initialization error.

Share Newsletter Subscribe Subscribe Push notifications