Windows has a bug where users won’t be able to upgrade to Windows 11 24H2 when they’re using WSUS (Windows Server Update Services) to deploy updates. If you try to upgrade, Windows Update service host (svchost.exe_wuauserv) will crash with an access-violation fault and error code 0x80240069.

This issue also affects System Center Configuration Manager (SCCM), which is an endpoint-management platform used by businesses to deploy Windows updates (using an integrated WSUS under the hood). This isn’t used by regular users, but admins in organizations use System Center Configuration Manager (SCCM) to deploy updates across multiple PCs.

In mid-April, Windows Latest spotted some isolated reports of admins seeing Windows feature updates fail almost instantly.

When trying to install Windows 11 24H2 using WSUS (or SCCM which also uses WSUS), Event Viewer flags an error titled “Unexpected HRESULT while download in progress: 0x80240069 WUAHandler,” and specifically points out that the faulty process is svchost.exe_wuauserv. In this case, the module that has failed is ntdll.dll

In an update to its support document, Microsoft has confirmed that it observed an issue where devices with Windows April 2025 Update won’t be offered Windows 11 24H2 via Windows Server Update Services (WSUS). This means it also affects System Center Configuration Manager (SCCM) and aligns with what we have been seeing so far.

For those unaware, WSUS is used by admins to select or schedule updates installation, and deploy updates like Windows 11 24H2 across all systems in the organization.

A bug in Windows 11 23H2 updates (KB5055629, KB5058919, and KB5055528) apparently breaks WSUS and causes error code 0x80240069 with an error message “Service wuauserv has unexpectedly stopped” when you try to install Windows 11 24H2.

Microsoft has officially stated this in its support document:

As part of this issue, the download of Windows 11 24H2 does not initiate or complete. Windows updates log can show error code 0x80240069, and further logs might include text similar to “Service wuauserv has unexpectedly stopped”.

While Microsoft specifically means Windows 11 24H2 updates are failing, we don’t think that’s the case. It seems to affect other monthly Windows Updates as well, and even Windows 11 22H2 when installing Windows 11 23H2.

We’re also seeing reports of svchost.exe_wuauserv crashing with 0x80240069 error even when admins try to push Windows 11 23H2 enablement CAB on 22H2. It turns out it’s a widespread issue.

Speaking to Windows Latest, one enterprise customer using SCCM 2409 with mixed fleets of Dell and Lenovo confirmed that any update fails within 5–10 seconds of clicking “Install” in Software Centre.

In our test, Windows Latest observed that one of these Windows 11 23H2 updates adds a buggy code path in the Windows Feature Management system.

As soon as Windows Update tries to pull down a feature payload, it hits the bad code and crashes.

How to fix “0x80240069” error crashing svchost.exe_wuauserv on Windows 11

A Microsoft support staff shared the following Windows Registry script with Windows Latest, and it fixes 0x80240069 (svchost.exe_wuauserv) error:

[HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Control\FeatureManagement\Overrides\8\3000950414] "EnabledState"=dword:00000001 "EnabledStateOptions"=dword:00000000 "Variant"=dword:00000000 "VariantPayload"=dword:00000000

We’re basically trying to create an override for the buggy feature introduced in the previous cumulative updates.

To fix 0x80240069, we are setting its four DWORD values to zero (with EnabledState=1), and it allows Windows to skip the flawed variant logic.

If you don’t want to try the Registry script, we recommend waiting for Microsoft’s official fix, which is coming in May 2025.