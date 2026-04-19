Microsoft has rolled out new Insider builds across the Release Preview, Beta, Dev, and Canary channels, and as per our testing, most of the changes are about making Windows 11 more reliable. About a month ago, Microsoft promised to focus on performance, reliability and well-crafted experiences in Windows 11. The company is now delivering it.

Core Windows experiences like File Explorer, explorer.exe, the taskbar, Settings, clipboard history, input systems, and Windows Hello are all getting much-needed reliability fixes. What’s most notable is that many of these changes are already in the Release Preview Insider channel, meaning that they’d likely ship to regular Windows users in the coming April optional update and the mandatory May security update.

Windows Latest has been testing the Insider builds for the past two days, and we made a comprehensive list of all the reliability improvements coming to Windows 11 in May 2026.

Top 10 reliability fixes coming to Windows PCs next month

#1 File Explorer is getting faster with fewer glitches and more reliability

Being one of the most used parts of the OS, the File Explorer has no business being slow, and yet, the Windows 11 File Explorer was considerably slower compared to that in Windows 10, even with preloading turned on.

File Explorer is not a pure WinUI 3 application; it’s a hybrid of Win32 Core, combined with XAML Islands to harbor WinUI elements. Microsoft hasn’t disclosed how they did it, but from our testing, the File Explorer in Release Preview Build loads faster and has stopped flashing a white background in dark mode.

The File Explorer folder view is also becoming more reliable. A folder with a customized view, when opened from another app, will retain its layout instead of defaulting to a list view.

But reliability fixes for the File Explorer also continue with explorer.exe, the core process behind Windows’ graphical shell. Microsoft is introducing broader reliability improvements to explorer.exe that affect how it functions during login, when interacting with taskbar flyouts, while using Task View, and when unpinning items from Quick Access of the File Explorer.

There are also fixes aimed at preventing explorer.exe processes from stopping unexpectedly after closing File Explorer windows.

Microsoft has also improved the reliability of loading the system tray area in the Task Bar, which should reduce cases where icons fail to appear.

#2 Settings App Navigation and UI State Consistency

The Windows 11 Settings app is receiving important navigation and logic refinements to make it more reliable. However, both of the following are still in the Dev channel, so they may not arrive with the May update.

One of the most frequently accessed sections of the Settings app is the Installed Apps page. Microsoft has explicitly improved the reliability of navigating to Settings > Apps > Installed apps. Because this page must compile a comprehensive list of all software on the machine, retrieve icons, and calculate storage footprints, it always takes too long to load. The new update stabilizes this navigation path.

Based on user feedback, the interface in Settings > Privacy & Security > Location has been updated to make it more trustworthy. When the master Location toggle is turned off, secondary options like “Default location” and “Allow location override” become irrelevant because applications are not receiving any location data, so these related options will now appear disabled and greyed out until the primary Location toggle is turned back on.

#3 Drop Tray (previously Drag Tray) can now be used reliably

There have been a lot of user complaints about the Drag Tray interfering while they try to move an app icon, file, or folder through the top part of the screen.

Microsoft has changed its name to Drop Tray, and it now has a smaller peek view, which helps prevent it from opening unnecessarily, and it also makes it easier for you to dismiss it while doing anything at the top of the screen.

#4 Clipboard History responsiveness

The Windows 11 Clipboard history (Win + V) is a productivity feature that I use every day. It helps store multiple copied items, including text and images, and paste them on demand. But, while typing quickly, there’s a minor delay for the Clipboard history panel to show up, which still disrupts my flow.

Fortunately, Microsoft has now improved performance for opening the clipboard history panel, which makes the feature easier to recommend. However, the feature is active on the Dev channel, and the chances of it showing up in the May 2026 update are slim.

#5 Storage Settings performance on large volumes

The modern Settings app has a dedicated disk management interface but was not reliable when compared to the legacy Disk Management Tool.

But Microsoft has now fixed this. In our tests, Windows Latest reported that the company has significantly improved the performance when users navigate to view the storage details via Settings > System > Storage > Advanced Storage Settings > Disks & Volumes.

Prior to this fix, users with exceptionally large storage volumes, or systems containing multiple partitioned hard disk drives, would experience a lag of up to 15 seconds when attempting to load this specific page.

The system required time to fetch disk metadata, calculate partition sizes, and render the information through the modern UI framework. The May 2026 update for Windows 11 optimizes this data retrieval process so much so that the Disks & Volumes page will load instantly. So, routine disk health checks and partitions can now be done reliably on the Settings app itself.

#6 Windows Hello is more dependable now

Microsoft has improved the reliability and performance of Windows Hello fingerprint recognition, specifically after a PC wakes up from a sleep state, which was a common failure point in some PCs where fingerprint sensors sometimes fail to initialize quickly, forcing users to type the PIN instead.

Furthermore, Microsoft has improved the overall reliability of the Windows Hello Face recognition system. Alongside these performance boosts, the update improves the persistence of Windows Hello Fingerprint data across system upgrades. Previously, major feature updates could occasionally wipe biometric enrollment data, requiring users to register their fingerprints all over again.

#7 Input, typing, and Voice Dictation are consistent across the board

Keyboard navigation inside the emoji panel (Win + .) is now more reliable, which should reduce missed inputs or glitches during navigation through emojis, GIFs, and symbols using the arrow keys. Typing with the ADLaM keyboard has also been improved.

There are also fixes for custom tools under Settings > Bluetooth & Devices > Wheel, which affects advanced input devices and how their configurations are applied.

On the voice side, Fluid Dictation settings now persist properly instead of resetting unexpectedly, which was a frustrating issue for anyone using voice typing regularly.

Voice typing in the touch keyboard for Windows 11 PCs will be more reliable after the May 2026 update because it is getting an updated design that removes the full-screen overlay. You’ll see voice typing animations directly on the dictation key.

#8. Startup application performance and memory management

Microsoft has actively improved the performance of launching startup applications after the system boots, which includes all applications listed and configured under Settings > Apps > Startup. Windows 11 can potentially reduce the sluggishness users usually see right after arriving at the desktop. I still keep most Startup apps disabled to avoid the lag after a restart, so the upcoming May 2026 update may change this habit of mine.

It’s a relief to see that memory management is also being refined, at a time when RAM prices are through the roof. The Delivery Optimization service, responsible for downloading Windows updates and Microsoft Store app updates in the background, has received a memory usage improvement, where it actively reduces the chances of consuming an unexpectedly large amount of system RAM.

By keeping background memory usage in check, your PC leaves more resources available for your active applications, which indirectly contributes to better reliability in Windows 11.

Microsoft Store reliability is also being improved, specifically targeting installation failures and common error codes, like 0x80070057, 0x80240008, and 0x80073d28.

#9 Better stability across Display, Audio, and Font Rendering

For users with color-calibrated monitors, Microsoft has improved the persistence and availability of color profile options, so your custom color profiles remain active and do not randomly revert to system defaults. This makes the May 2026 update crucial for professional photo and video editors.

Audio reliability in Windows 11 is getting an upgrade through improved third-party driver compatibility with the midisrv.exe process, which reduces the potential for audio glitches or crashes in applications that depend heavily on MIDI interfaces or external audio hardware configurations.

Microsoft has improved the reliability of some fonts, like the Leelawadee UI font family, by updating glyph sequencing, positioning, and rendering for the Thai, Lao, Khmer, and Lontara scripts, so text appears uniform and legible across Windows 11 UI.

#10 Windows 11 is getting more secure

Microsoft is deploying critical security and stability improvements to how the system handles third-party drivers and command-line scripts. The Windows kernel is fundamentally changing its trust model by removing default trust for cross-signed drivers. Going forward, only drivers from the Windows Hardware Compatibility Program (WHCP) and a specific allow list of trusted legacy drivers will be permitted. To ensure this does not break existing hardware setups, Windows will carefully audit driver compatibility for at least 100 hours and three reboots before strictly enforcing the new policy.

Additionally, system administrators now have tighter control over batch files and Command Prompt scripts. A newly introduced secure processing mode prevents batch files from being modified while they are actively executing. This protection can be enabled by adding a new LockBatchFilesWhenInUse DWORD value set to 1 in the Registry under the Command Processor key, or through Application Control for Business policies.

Together, these backend changes make Windows 11 remain highly secure against unauthorized script modifications and unstable driver vulnerabilities.

Windows 11 May 2026 update focuses on reliability

Based on the changelogs for Insider builds, Microsoft is focusing on performance, and reliability in Windows 11, and these updates show that it’s not just talk anymore.

Most of these fixes are already in the Release Preview channel, which usually means they are close to rolling out to everyone. If the timeline holds, these improvements should land through the optional April update and fully roll out with the mandatory May 2026 Patch Tuesday update.

Instead of adding more features on top of a shaky foundation, Microsoft is fixing the parts of Windows people use every day. File Explorer, explorer.exe, the taskbar, Settings, and input systems are finally getting the attention they needed.

Of course, a lot more is coming to Windows 11 in 2026, including the WinUI 3 update for Start menu with more customizations, movable taskbar, better Search and 100% native first-party apps.

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