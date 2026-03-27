As things stand, an uninformed individual looking to buy a laptop would be hard-pressed to choose a Windows PC because of the negativity surrounding Microsoft and its OS on social media.

Sure, the reputation wouldn’t have hit rock bottom if Windows weren’t in such a bad place to begin with. Unfortunately, the world’s most popular desktop OS was plagued with issues ranging from inconsistent performance and high memory usage to intrusive AI features, forced updates, and a cluttered, unfinished user experience.

After months of planning, the Windows chief, Pavan Davuluri, finally came forward with a detailed blog post outlining how Microsoft plans to fix Windows 11.

“The team and I have spent the past several months analyzing feedback from the community… what came through was the voice of people who care deeply about Windows and want it to be better,” Davuluri said, adding that Microsoft wants to “raise the bar on Windows 11 quality” and actively shape the future of Windows based on user feedback.

Although a press release isn’t enough to instill user confidence, this time, things start to feel different.

Because for the first time in years, Microsoft’s top leadership and engineers are actively engaging with users in public, responding to criticism, answering questions, and setting expectations in real time.

Microsoft leadership and engineers are actively engaging with Windows users on X

On November 10, when the Windows chief, Pavan Davuluri, posted about Windows becoming an Agentic OS, the sheer number of negative comments forced him to block replies.

Such negative comments continued to pile up under any and all posts about Windows 11, no matter who posted about it, and as such, it was understandable why Microsoft executives or developers didn’t bother to reply to user concerns.

But ever since Davuluri posted on X about Microsoft’s plans to fix Windows, the same people working at Microsoft are actively participating in conversations. It’s also refreshing to see positive replies from Windows users for a change.

Hardware Canucks, a popular YouTube Channel that covers PCs, has been consistently vocal about Windows issues, but responded to the announcement, saying even if half the promised changes land, it would be “big news.” Pavan replied, saying the team is “looking forward to you seeing the work come to life.”

This exchange tells that the skepticism is still very much alive, but it’s now mixed with cautious optimism.

Windows updates, ads, and long-standing frustrations are finally being addressed

One of the biggest criticisms around Windows 11 has been how aggressive the OS feels, with forced updates, upsells for Edge, and Bing. Users have been calling it out for years.

This time, the responses are coming directly from people working on the platform.

Scott Hanselman, Vice President and Member of Technical Staff at Microsoft, responded to a developer who called these tactics borderline “malware-like,” saying, “Yes a calmer and more chill OS with fewer upsells is a goal.”

Another user pointed out that the blog “Our commitment to Windows quality” lacks any mention of removing the requirement to log in with a Microsoft account to use a PC, and it was surprising to see Hanselman reply with, “Ya I hate that. Working on it.”

It’s rare to see someone at that level openly agree with user frustration, let alone confirm that work is already in progress, especially considering that MSA is core to how the company targets users, as Google does.

File Explorer and core system behavior are getting real attention

A lot of the conversations on X were centered around everyday Windows experiences, especially File Explorer.

Tali Roth, who works on Windows experiences, has been actively responding to user feedback around reliability and system behavior. When users complained about Windows feeling bloated and updates re-enabling settings, she replied that Microsoft is “working on Windows updates being more reliable” and focusing on performance improvements to address what feels like bloat.

Even very specific issues are being acknowledged. From print spooler bugs to inconsistencies in file handling, the responses are anything but generic. In one case, when a niche metadata issue was pointed out, Roth responded, “This wasn’t on our radar but it is now and we’ll take a look.”

It’s wild to see this level of feedback collection from social media for an OS with 1.5 billion users, and one that collects an immense amount of telemetry along with having a robust Insider testing community, speaking of which…

The Insider program is being rebuilt to actually listen

Marcus Ash, Executive Sponsor of the Windows Insider Program, openly admitted that many users felt their feedback disappeared into a void and said he’s stepping in to “listen, engage, and help shape what’s ahead with the Windows community.”

He also confirmed that more product team members will start interacting directly with users, making it easier to get answers and understand how feedback is being used.

It’s clear that it was a conscious decision for the Microsoft leadership team to be suddenly active on X. It’s a welcome effort to make the feedback loop visible.

Multiple teams are showing up, not just leadership

Marcus Ash is introducing key team members publicly. Diego Baca, who leads the Windows design team working on Start and taskbar improvements, said, “Super excited for this… the team has been cooking up a lot of improvements.”

On the updates side, a Windows engineer working on update systems shared that they’re “especially excited” about bringing “more control over updates + fewer reboots.”

Even accessibility teams are involved. Dave Dame, who leads human factors design, is asking users directly how they use voice typing and what can be improved.

And internally, the sentiment is just as telling. Tali Roth mentioned she has “never seen [her] team as excited about an initiative as they are about this.”

The Windows 11 fix is real and is coming soon

Different teams are addressing different parts of Windows. Updates, design, File Explorer, accessibility, Search, and system behavior are all being discussed at the same time. Feedback is being acknowledged without deflection. And in many cases, responses include confirmation that work is already underway.

Scott Hanselman summed it up best when he said, “None of this is about taking credit… this is about telling you that we all care and we’re working on this as a team.”

So many staff members engaging with real users through social media is proof enough that Microsoft is serious about fixing Windows, and if you’re wondering when the Windows performance improvements are coming, just know that you may not have to wait for long.

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