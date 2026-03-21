Windows 11 has always nudged you to use a Microsoft account, and it’s been getting worse since the last few Windows updates, but that could change soon. Some senior Microsoft engineers, who have influence over leadership decisions, are internally advocating for an MSA-free login experience.

If the idea is given a green light sooner rather than later, it could mean you’ll be able to set up a PC without signing into a Microsoft account.

Microsoft has already confirmed a major Windows 11 update that focuses on performance, reliability, and better user experiences. In fact, it doesn’t look like a PR stunt, as my credible sources have confirmed Microsoft has already started working on most of the changes it promised, including a WinUI-based Start menu and a faster File Explorer.

There’s no denying it’s a solid list of improvements, but one key thing missing from the announcement is the ability to use Windows 11 without a Microsoft account.

Right now, if you install a fresh copy of Windows 11 or buy new hardware, then go through the out-of-box experience screens, you’ll be forced to sign in to your Microsoft account.

Of course, you can always use one of the bypasses, such as a domain join or a Command Prompt script. But the official stance is that you should sign in to your Microsoft account if you are a consumer. In all other cases, you can join your organization or school using a custom domain.

That said, it’s something that could still change, as some senior executives at Microsoft are pushing for an MSA-free Windows setup experience.

This change is being advocated by Scott Hanselman, who has been with Microsoft for the past two decades and is currently the Vice President, Member of Technical Staff at the company.

After a user complained about needing an online Microsoft account just to use a PC, Hanselman replied: “Ya, I hate that. Working on it.”

This suggests that the push for a Microsoft account requirement isn’t universally liked, even inside Microsoft. More importantly, it confirms that at least some engineers are actively trying to change it, and given the fact that Scott Hanselman is among the leaders responsible for improving Windows 11, this might actually happen sooner rather than later.

Microsoft confirmed a streamlined OOBE that requires fewer clicks

In particular, the focus is on the OOBE (out-of-box experience), where users are currently pushed to sign in with a Microsoft account when setting up a new PC.

Windows 11’s OOBE is currently a mess because not only is the process unnecessarily long, but it also upsells Microsoft products, including Office, OneDrive, Copilot, and MSA.

Yesterday, Microsoft told us that it plans to make the Windows experience “quieter, to help you stay focused, minimize distractions, and stay in your flow” when you are setting up your device for the first time (OOBE).

“Device setup on new Windows PCs is quieter and more streamlined, with fewer pages and reboots so getting started is simpler,” Microsoft confirmed.

We don’t know when the new OOBE will begin rolling out, but Microsoft plans to release some of the changes, including the movable taskbar, to Windows Insiders in April.

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