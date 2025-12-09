Some users on Windows 11 with the AMD RX 9070 XT GPU claim that the optional update KB5070311 completely stopped the constant “GPU hung”, “driver removed”, and “not accepting more commands” crashes that haunted games like Battlefield 6, Call of Duty Black Ops 7, and ARC Raiders while using Adrenalin 25.11.1. But you don’t have to install KB5070311, as the December 2025 Update coming later today includes the fix.

For context, KB5070311 (Build 26200.7309/26100.7309) was a small UI-focused update. Microsoft only announced changes like dark mode for File Explorer dialogs, a taller Search interface, and a few quality-of-life tweaks. The official documentation from Microsoft mentions fixing the unsupported graphics card issue, but doesn’t give out any specifics.

Yet multiple AMD users say their crashes suddenly stopped after installing it, even though AMD’s recent drivers still list several game-specific instability issues on the RX 7000 and RX 9000 series.

Users say Windows 11 update KB5070311 fixes AMD GPU issues

As spotted by Windows Latest, a Windows 11 user with an AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT posted on Reddit claiming that update KB5070311 instantly stopped the constant GPU hangs they had been fighting for weeks.

Some users also told Windows Latest that they are no longer having issues after installing the latest update.

According to the user, the card would routinely crash with errors like “GPU hung,” “driver removed,” or “the GPU is no longer accepting commands” while using Adrenalin 25.11.1. The user had these issues with popular titles like Battlefield 6, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, and ARC Raiders.

“This new windows update seemed to have solved my/the issue. No more down clocking to avoid crashing for me anyways.”

Before installing KB5070311, this user had to resort to downclocking or undervolting the GPU, which is an easy way to improve GPU performance in some cases.

Multiple users commented saying that they ran into identical hangs on BF6 and BO7 with the 25.10 and 25.11 drivers and noticed fewer hard crashes after installing KB5070311. A few others mentioned similar issues going back to early October Windows builds, lending some weight to the original poster’s suspicion that an OS-level regression may have played a role.

Another user who had been dealing with identical driver timeouts in Battlefield 6 and had even considered replacing their RX 9070 XT with an NVIDIA RTX 5090 reported that KB5070311 finally stabilized their system.

After installing the update, tuning the card to 2700 MHz at 1100 mV, setting PL to plus ten, and adding the DX12 launch argument for Battlefield 6, they played several matches, including Counter-Strike 2 and says that the gameplay is “butter smooth”, even on a Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch OLED ultrawide, which is one of the most demanding monitors out there.

For now, these reports are encouraging, but they are still anecdotal. A few users say the update didn’t help them at all, and AMD’s driver notes continue to list unresolved stability bugs in titles like Call of Duty and other DX12 games.

What AMD confirms about stability issues, and is Windows the culprit?

AMD’s own release notes for Adrenalin 25.11.1 say that several games currently experience instability on Radeon hardware. The driver adds support for titles like Call of Duty Black Ops 7, Anno 117 Pax Romana, and ARC Raiders, but it also lists multiple known issues.

AMD confirms intermittent driver timeouts or crashes in Cyberpunk 2077 with Path Tracing, intermittent timeouts in Battlefield 6 on some Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 systems, crash or timeout behavior in Roblox on RX 7000 series GPUs, texture flickering in Battlefield 6 when using Record and Stream, and Anti Lag 2 malfunctions in Counter Strike 2 on the RX 9070 XT. However, these issues are not attributed to Windows.

Interestingly, Microsoft’s own documentation for KB5070311 lists a fix that could be tangentially related. The company acknowledged a bug where some games would show the “Unsupported graphics card detected” error even when using a supported GPU.

“Fixed: Recently certain games might display the message Unsupported graphics card detected, although a supported graphics card is used.“

While this is not a direct admission of driver or stability fixes, it shows Microsoft did touch parts of the graphics detection and compatibility stack in this update.

There is no documentation from either company stating that Windows directly fixes AMD driver timeouts, so all we can reliably say is that some users see better stability with this specific Windows update and this AMD driver version.

If you are suffering from AMD driver timeouts or GPU hangs, it is worth installing KB5070311 and updating to Adrenalin 25.11.1. The optional update also brings a few useful interface improvements, including the new dark mode support for File Explorer dialogs and the taller Search interface that Microsoft is gradually rolling out across Windows 11.

However, the File Explorer may occasionally flash a bright white screen when dark mode is enabled, and Microsoft has already confirmed the problem.

If you do not mind Windows 11 KB5070311 issues, updating is still a good idea. Go to Settings > Windows Update, turn on “Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available” toggle, and click “Check for updates”.

Or you can wait until 10AM PT as Microsoft plans to publish December 2025’s mandatory security update.

Home Share Newsletter