Microsoft says it’s aware of an issue where some videos or games would appear red after you install recent updates, particularly the August optional (KB5064081) or later. However, the good news is that a fix has been found and is included in Windows 11’s October 2025 optional update (KB5067036). It’ll also be included in the November Patch Tuesday.

I don’t think it was a widespread issue, but in some cases, Microsoft warns that videos or games would appear red. It’s unclear what it means by “red,” but I assume graphics would have a red tint. It’s possible that a bug in Windows 11 affected how the OS renders colours, especially when it attempts to brighten the display in HDR mode.

“After you install KB5064081, some videos and games might be unexpectedly red,” Microsoft noted in the release notes, and added that the issue is fixed.

Additionally, the second issue is more interesting, and I was personally affected by it. In our tests at Windows Latest, when a full-screen game was running in the background, the apps or browsers on my screen did not update correctly.

For example, when I scrolled in Edge or Chrome, only parts of the page refreshed. If I moved the cursor around, the rest of the screen would finally update. Initially, I thought it was an issue with my Intel Arc GPU because Intel also releases frequent driver updates. I tried turning off HDR and reverting the drivers to an older version, but nothing worked.

It turns out to be a Windows 11 issue all along.

In the release notes, Microsoft confirmed a bug causes only some parts of the screen to update when a full-screen app or gaming is running in the background.

“Apps and browsers might display partially unresponsive onscreen content when other maximized or full-screen apps are updating in the background. This issue is especially noticeable when scrolling, as only parts of the window content might update,” Microsoft confirmed in a support document.

Microsoft says these two critical bugs are now patched in Windows 11 and will be rolled out to everyone in the coming weeks.

Microsoft patched a related issue where text does not render correctly when you are trying to edit content in apps like Word or an online text editor. Again, it’s rolling out in stages, even if you install Windows 11 KB5067036.

Be careful of the October update

While Windows 11 KB5067036 patches these critical issues, it also breaks Task Manager.

For those unaware, a bug in Windows 11 means that the Task Manager will never exit, even if you click the close button. Microsoft says it plans to fix issues with Task Manager in the next Patch Tuesday, which is scheduled for November 11, 2025.

