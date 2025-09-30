Google is showing a pop-up ad on Google.com that seems to suggest Windows 10 is a “virus” or at least the experience is, and now is the time to upgrade to Chromebook Plus, as Microsoft’s 10-year-old OS approaches EOL on October 14, 2025. Google is also taking a jab at Windows 10’s spinning circle.

Windows 10 reaches end-of-life on October 14, 2025 and Microsoft is nudging people to upgrade to Windows 11. At the same time, Microsoft also offers Extended Security Updates (ESU). But how many people are aware of it? Google doesn’t want to miss out on this golden opportunity.

Ahead of Windows 10’s end-of-life, Google’s homepage pop-up targets Windows 10 EOL with a Chromebook pitch.

As you can see in the above screenshot spotted by Windows Latest, Google’s ad says Windows 10 security fixes end in October, and you should look for a new laptop.

Of course, Google won’t tell you that it takes less than a minute to extend support for Windows 10 on existing PCs for another year (October 13, 2026). Instead, Google insists it’s time to switch to “the laptop that has never had a virus,” which is, of course, Chromebook Plus.

Is Google’s pop-up implying that Windows 10 has a security problem?

“Time for a new laptop? Get Chromebook Plus,” the ad states. “With security fixes for Windows 10 ending this October, switch to the laptop that has never had a virus.”

In our tests, when we clicked on “Learn more,” it opened Google’s “Switch to Chromebook” page with the line “Goodbye PC. Hello Chromebook.” The image shows a laptop with a “Virus detected” alert, which is a jab at Windows 10.

There’s also a spinning gear, which looks exactly like the one we have on Windows. The blue background makes it even more obvious.

Then, Google’s linked Chromebook Plus page highlights security and simplicity as reasons to make the switch now.

There are also several other reasons that might convince Windows 10 holdouts to consider a Chromebook. For example, Google says that you don’t miss out on Office apps, as with Microsoft 365, you can use Excel, Word or PowerPoint on a Chromebook.

Google’s ad might actually convince some people to try Chromebook

While Google is losing market share to Bing, the search engine holds nearly 80% of the market share. Google proudly claims it sends billions of clicks to publishers. How many of the billions of clicks might also go to one of these pop-ups on Google?

It’s not the first time we’re seeing ads specifically targeting Microsoft products. Google always shows ads that recommend using Chrome when it detects Microsoft Edge. See the above screenshot.

But Microsoft is also engaged in similar activities.

For example, over the weekend, Windows Latest spotted a Bing ad that targets Google keywords with a second search bar mimicking Google UI.

Regardless, what about you? Would you switch to a Chromebook when Windows 10 hits EOL, or do you plan to extend support for free? Let me know in the comments below.

