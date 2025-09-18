Today, when I opened Microsoft Paint, I noticed a pop-up to sign up for “Windows AI Labs,” which is a new (and unannounced) program dedicated to beta testing AI innovations, similar to features like background removal, and more. Windows AI Labs could cover a broad category of inbox apps, but it’ll be initially limited to MS Paint.

As you can see in the above screenshot, Windows AI Labs is an opt-in program, and Microsoft says it’s sending the invite to a few select testers only. If you’re invited, you’ll automatically see a pop-up in the top right corner that reads “Try experimental AI features in Paint: Sign up for Windows AI Labs programme for Paint in Settings.” And there’s a try now button.

Try now opens Settings. There, you’ll see a card that says “Try experimental AI features in Paint” with a Sign up button. After you join, Microsoft can turn on new AI features for your account inside Paint.

You can choose “Not interested” to reject the offer. You can select sign up if you’re ready to beta test rough AI features in Paint, but right now, it doesn’t work. Windows AI Labs backend isn’t live yet, and it looks like Microsoft accidentally rolled out the alert to everyone, including those in production.

This happened without installing the Paint update from the Store. It means it’s a server-side flip, and it’s actually interesting how Microsoft can nudge you to try new features in Paint through server-side changes.

Microsoft doc confirms Windows AI Labs program

The card also shows links to a programme agreement. I opened the document, and it describes the program in more detail.

“The Windows AI Labs Program for Microsoft Paint is designed to provide Microsoft and selected Participants with an opportunity to engage in ongoing evaluation of pre-release versions of Microsoft Paint features, capabilities, and services,” Microsoft noted in a document spotted by Windows Latest.

Microsoft warns that Windows AI Labs features aren’t “final” and some of the changes that you might like may never ship.

“When Microsoft releases features in Windows AI Labs Program broadly, Participant may need to update the Paint application version to get those features,” the company added.

Microsoft added that Windows AI Labs’ features are under “preview” and may not have the quality you typically expect from Windows apps.

“Your early feedback will help shape these features for the rest of the audience,” Microsoft wrote.

We’ll likely learn more about Windows AI Labs’ feature soon, but it sounds similar to Google’s Search Lab, which gives you early access to upcoming features, including those that eventually get canned.

Microsoft also announced a Photoshop-like Project and an Opacity selector for Paint today.

