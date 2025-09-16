Microsoft Copilot is adding full-fledged memory management support and Google Drive as a connector, similar to ChatGPT.

Copilot isn’t as popular as ChatGPT, but it’s still good enough for regular use cases, especially if you want an AI that feels personal. But it can never be truly personal if it doesn’t remember everything about you.

In our tests, Windows Latest spotted that there’s a new Manage memory toggle in the profile tab, which can be located on the top right side of the interface or bottom left (it depends on how Microsoft is A/B testing the design for your account).

Right now, it doesn’t let you truly manage what Copilot knows about you, but it makes it clear that if you explicitly tell Copilot to “remember this,” it will follow the instruction. You just can’t see memories saved on Copilot. But if you head to the Privacy section, you can delete all saved memories.

Windows Latest found references that indicate that a full-fledged Memory management page similar to ChatGPT is being prepared. It’ll allow you to add, edit or delete memories.

Copilot is getting Google Drive integration

Once you’ve located the profile tab on Copilot, just tap on Connectors.

Most of you will see the following screen when you open the profile and tap on “Connected apps.” This Connected apps feature is built on top of ChatGPT’s Connectors, which allows you to link third-party apps or services to AI, so you can pull, read and write information using AI or vice versa.

Microsoft has only added support for OneDrive, and even that option is not available in all accounts. I’m using free Copilot, and I do see OneDrive.

In a future release, you’ll be able to turn on “Google Drive.” Once you’ve turned on Google Drive, you can ask Copilot to read files or folders from Google Drive.

For example, you can ask Copilot to look for files in a specific folder on Google Drive, and then ask questions. Like you can ask Copilot to summarise the files synced to Google Drive, or just use its content in a Deep Research. For those unaware, Copilot offers up to five Deep Research for free. Also, the Connectors feature is free.

Windows Latest understands that OneDrive and Google Drive are two early adopters of the Connectors feature, and we’re going to see an influx of similar services in the coming weeks. However, I wouldn’t be surprised if some of the Connectors will be locked behind $20 Copilot subscription.

These features are coming to the web, Windows 11, and mobile devices.

