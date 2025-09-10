KB5065431, the September security update for Windows 11 23H2 devices, is rolling out. It highlights the imminent end of life of Windows 11 23H2 version on November 11, 2025. There will be no more extensions, no more security updates after that, and moving to the 24H2 now is a wise choice.

Microsoft has already begun migrating the eligible 23H2 PC (Home and Pro editions) to Windows 11 24H2 as part of the next phase of staged rollout. The delay is understandable because several errors, a dozen if I recall correctly, popped up on the radar after the 24H2 release.

Some of them emanated from app vendors not upgrading their apps to support the latest Windows 11 version, while some OS features broke the system if users upgraded to 24H2.

As a precautionary measure, Microsoft halted the rollout of such devices to the Windows 11 24H2 upgrade until it resolved all the issues. Most of the issues that prevented the upgrade don’t exist anymore, so the auto-upgrade process has begun.

If you are willingly staying on 23H2, it isn’t a wise choice, and you must upgrade to 24H2 for better security and app compatibility.

Note that the Enterprise and Education editions have one more year before their 23H2 version expires. Microsoft will end its support on November 10, 2026.

Windows 11 KB5065431 is part of September 2025 Patch Tuesday, and it will automatically install on your PC, but if it doesn’t, Microsoft’s offline update installer file (.msu) can help you install the update. Before discussing the problems that this update patches, let’s have a look at the download links.

One more thing, if you’re on Windows 11 24H2, you’ll get KB5065426 with several new features

Download Links for Windows 11 KB5065431

Windows 11 KB5065431 Direct Download Links: 64-bit and Arm | Microsoft Update Catalog.

Run the .msu file after the download completes and wait for some time, because manually applying the update takes a little longer.

What’s new in Windows 11 Build 22631.5909?

If you are wondering about new features, you’re in for a disappointment. Nothing new ships with the Windows 11 22631.5909 build, but there are useful fixes.

Firstly, the NDI streaming performance issue has been patched up and won’t bother you anymore. So, you’ll notice no audio delay or video performance issues while using it.

The second bothersome problem was a new security feature Microsoft added with the August 2025 security update. It forces the User Account Control (UAC) prompt for administrator credentials when performing Windows Installer (MSI) repair and related operations.

In simple terms, if you are a standard user with non-admin rights, you will notice the prompt whenever you try to run an app like AutoCAD or do an install or repair operation. This is part of a security improvement, but admins can disable the UAC prompt with a group policy.

Windows 11 KB5065431 also tightens security for SMB shares and adds an SMB client compatibility audit feature. All the previous security update problems are patched with this update, but we’ll keep researching new ones, if any.

