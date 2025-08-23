Microsoft told Windows Latest that the Windows 11 KB5063878 issue requires you to open AutoCAD with admin permission (UAC prompt), which blocks standard user accounts. Multiple schools and labs see it on clean profiles and even some admin accounts. In addition, Microsoft confirmed the causes audio/video feed lag in rare cases (affects NDI).

A school told Windows Latest that when they launch AutoCAD (and Civil 3D, Inventor), an MSI runs and triggers a UAC prompt for admin. UAC prompt requires you to grant admin access to the AutoCAD.exe, but the catch is that the issue means standard users cannot get in. Students have standard accounts.

When you cancel the UAC prompt because it’s not really needed when using AutoCAD, you’ll get MSI errors like 1730. We first spotted that issue in the second week of August 2025, and it lines up with Windows 11’s Patch Tuesday. Windows 11 KB5063878 and the following updates could trigger a UAC prompt for AutoCAD:

Windows 11 KB5063875 and KB5064010.

Windows 10: KB5063877 and KB5063709.

Microsoft told me that it’s aware of the reports, and the issue affects AutoCAD products from 2022 to 2026. If you’re affected, you’ll be prompted for admin, and the app will not open when the access is not granted.

Autodesk is also working with Microsoft on a fix.

You’ll need to uninstall the Windows update and pause it for seven or more days if you’re having issues. Autodesk or Microsoft isn’t aware of any other workarounds.

Microsoft confirms NDI traffic drops, audio and video lag when streaming in Windows 11 24H2, affects OBS

Microsoft says there’s a bug that hurts the streaming of audio or video feed, especially when using apps like OBS in very specific cases. This can also happen when you’re not using OBS in rare cases, if you are using other NDI apps.

In a support document spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft confirmed Windows 11 KB5063878 bug now trashes NDI streams. For those unaware, NDI means Network Device Interface streaming, and it can be used in an OBS setup. If it’s used during the stream with OBS, you might experience severe lag or performance issues.

In case you’re using NDI and have the issue, NDI has posted documentation that suggests either removing the update or changing the NDI Receive Mode to use TCP or UDP because RUDP may be affected specifically. If nothing works or your use case still causes severe audio or video lag, you’ll need to remove the update.

It’s important to note that most users wouldn’t run into the issue. Windows Latest understands that the Windows 11 KB5063878 bug particularly affects NDI streams, which use a “reliable UDP” transport, and start to stutter, lag, and go choppy.

It shows up most when the source PC uses Display Capture in apps like OBS or NDI Tools.

In a Feedback Hub and Github post, several users pointed out that an open-source tool called DistroAV (which provides NDI functionality for OBS), which allows users to stream video/audio to another PC without a capture device, over a router, is now broken after the patch.

While it’s not exactly a popular tool, it points out a few use cases where this update is a disaster.

“Common use for some of us is a 2 PC setup to stream to sites like Twitch. Update KB5063878 specifically breaks something that has worked for years until that point – is it a certificates issue? etc. I am one of a few who have tried to uninstall the Windows 11 update which resolves the issue completely,” one of the users noted in a post spotted by Windows Latest.

One user added that video hiccups and stutters hard every several seconds only with KB5063878, and is liquid smooth without the update.

Others warn that they can’t go forever without this security update, but this specifically breaks an important OBS (Open Broadcaster Software) plugin.

If you’ve a complex setup with OBS or unique use cases like the above, you might still run into these severe audio or video lags after the August 2025 Update. In that case, your internet is not at fault if your streams are suddenly lagging or breaking.

This can happen in Windows 11 24H2, likely due to packet timing becoming uneven, and buffers keep filling and draining.

“The issue affects streaming apps, including OBS (Open Broadcaster Software) and NDI Tools, especially when ‘Display Capture’ is enabled on the source PC. The problem persists even under low bandwidth conditions,” Microsoft noted in a support document.

In a statement to Windows Latest, Microsoft clarified that it might issue a fix in the upcoming update.

This month’s cumulative update (KB5063878) for Windows 11 24H2 has been nothing short of a disaster for some users. Microsoft previously confirmed that it’s aware of reports where SSDs could corrupt or disappear after the patch, and now we have these problems. How is the update treating your PC?

