Microsoft has now quietly admitted Windows 11 24H2 stability issues after recent mandatory cumulative updates.

Windows 11 24H2 is comparatively better than the previous releases, but the rollout wasn’t exactly smooth. It caused a lot of issues for some of us, including Blue Screen of Death, but more problems were introduced with the follow-up cumulative updates.

We found that Windows updates would hit install errors like 0x800f0922 / 0x80070002 / 0x80070306 / 0x800f0991 when trying to download the mandatory updates. We also observed that games like Fortnite would randomly reboot PCs, and some users also flagged taskbar freezes on waking up the PC.

Recent updates also introduced false Windows Firewall Event 2042 “Config Read Failed” warnings in Event Viewer, and also caused Alt+Tab cursor lag reports during games.

But more specifically, after Microsoft released updates in May 2025, Windows Latest observed that certain PCs were having slower performance, including FPS drops in games like Fortnite and CS:GO.

While we initially thought it could have been an issue with GeForce drivers because Nvidia often tends to introduce bugs with their new releases, it was apparently due to recent monthly cumulative updates.

A few users also told us that their PC feels “slower” after the June 2025 update.

Windows 11 24H2 stability issues were caused by recent updates

It turns out that Microsoft has finally identified the root cause. In an update to its support document for Windows 11 KB5062660, which is an optional update released on July 22, Microsoft confirmed it fixed the performance issues.

“This update addresses an issue observed in rare cases after installing the May 2025 security update and subsequent updates, causing devices to experience stability issues,” Microsoft noted in the document first spotted by Windows Latest.

It is worth noting that Microsoft won’t tell us what really caused performance issues, but if you were affected, your device would have become unresponsive and stopped responding in some cases. For example, if you were working on a Word and switched between apps or locked your PC (went to the lock screen), Word would not respond when you resume.

Likewise, if you were playing Fortnite and you switched back and forth between the desktop using the Start button or Alt-Tab, your system would stop responding or run slower than usual.

“Some devices became unresponsive and stopped responding in specific scenarios,” Microsoft added.

Microsoft rolled out Windows 11 KB5062660 with several new features, including Recall in Europe, and more. In our tests, Windows Latest found that File Explorer’s Home tab is now faster. While it still takes approximately 2-3 seconds to load, it was more than 10 seconds in older builds.

Microsoft is testing the fix for stability issues in Windows 11 KB5062660, which, as I noted above, is an optional release. This means the patch is not downloaded automatically, but you’ll get these fixes when Microsoft releases Windows 11’s August 2025 Patch Tuesday update on August 12, 2025.

