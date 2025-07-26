Windows 11 24H2 rolled out to everyone a while ago, and Microsoft says the update will be automatically downloaded if you’re using an older version like Windows 11 23H2. But the update was still blocked on some Intel PCs with Easy Anti-Cheat, which is bundled with games like Fortnite. Microsoft now says the Windows 11 24H2-Fortnite block is lifted.

In an update to the support document on July 25, spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft noted that Windows 11 24H2’s compatibility issues with Easy Anti-Cheat are now resolved, and that means the upgrade has been unlocked for everyone.

Microsoft has been working with Epic Games for nearly 10 months now on a fix, but it’s worth noting that the block affected only Intel Alder and Intel vPro chips, which are typically used by businesses.

While Microsoft won’t tell us which update patched Windows 11 24H2 and Easy Anti-Cheat issues, Windows Latest understands that the fix was included in Windows 11’s July 2025 Patch Tuesday (KB5062553). That’s because Windows 11 24H2 showed up automatically on our PC with Intel vPro (Core i7) and Fortnite installed after this patch was released.

If you were affected by Windows 11 24H2 issues and you installed the update on a PC with Fortnite, you would have run into a Blue Screen of Death error with code Memory_Management. This particularly affected those who installed Easy Anti-Cheat drivers published almost a year ago (April 2024).

Windows 11 24H2’s Fortnite issues were not really tied to specific CPUs

Windows Latest previously learned from dozens of testers that Windows 11 24H2 and Fortnite issues were not just limited to certain Intel PCs. It affected a lot of other people as well, including those with Ryzen chips, but since the problem wasn’t really “widespread,” it was never acknowledged by Epic Games or Microsoft.

It does look like the July 2025 update has finally patched all my worries with Fortnite. If you have a PC with Fortnite and never received Windows 11 24H2, check for updates in the next 48 hours. You should begin seeing it unless there is another bug that blocks the upgrade.

Likewise, if you’re already using Windows 11 24H2 and avoided Fortnite due to BSOD or low FPS, try it again. It should work now, but if it doesn’t work, uninstall Easy Anti-Cheat and reinstall all drivers, which will allow Fortnite to run as good as it once did with Windows 11 23H2.

Windows 11 23H2 support ends on November 11, 2025. This means forced Windows 11 24H2 upgrade

I’m recommending everyone to begin preparing for Windows 11 24H2 because version 23H2 support ends on November 11, 2025. You’ll be forced to upgrade, and it’s better to install the update yourself.

A forced upgrade can disrupt your workflow, and “Pause updates” doesn’t really work in the long run or when an update is designated as critical by Microsoft.

I’ve observed that the “Pause updates” feature doesn’t really work all the time, as when Windows gets the opportunity (like I click restart in the Start menu), it skips the “pause” check and installs the pending mandatory update like a Patch Tuesday.

What about you? Do you still have issues with Windows 11 24H2? Let us know in the comments below.

