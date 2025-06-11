Share Newsletter Subscribe Subscribe Push notifications

Windows 11 KB5063060 is rolling out as an emergency (out-of-band) update after Windows 11 24H2 KB5060842 (June 2025 Update) caused issues on PCs with Easy Anti Cheat. As we suspected, something seemed odd with Windows 11 24H2 KB5060842 when Microsoft had paused the rollout briefly.

KB5060842 is a Patch Tuesday update released on June 10, 2025, but despite the rollout of the update, some users told Windows Latest that they were NOT seeing the patch. I was also not seeing the update on one of my gaming PCs, but I could download and install it on my other PCs, including virtual machines.

One user told Windows Latest that the update showed up, but kept failing with the message: “Some update files are missing or have problems. We’ll try to download the update again later. Error code: (0x80073712).”

When we asked Microsoft why users couldn’t get KB5060842 on June 10, the company said it had identified “compatibility issues with some devices” and promised the update would reach everyone by the end of the day.

“We identified a problem that affects a small number of devices,” a Microsoft support official told me. “This update [KB5060842] is being gradually rolled out to devices running Windows 11, version 24H2. We’ve identified a compatibility issue affecting a limited set of these devices.”

It turns out that Microsoft made the final call to yank the buggy patch (KB5060842) because it wouldn’t get installed for many users, and replace it with KB5063060.

Microsoft explains why it pulled KB5060842, replaced it with Windows 11 KB5063060

As first spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft now says there’s a major issue with KB5060842 (June 10 Patch Tuesday update) that causes the PC to reboot unexpectedly when launching games using Easy Anti-Cheat, such as Fortnite.

Because of this, KB5060842 has been pulled from Windows Update and replaced with a newer version.

“This update [KB5063060] addresses an incompatibility issue where Windows might restart unexpectedly when opening games that use the Easy Anti-Cheat service. Easy Anti-Cheat automatically installs with certain games to enhance security and prevent cheating in multiplayer online PC games,” the company noted in the support document.

Microsoft insists that its KB5060842 (June 10 update) “likely” didn’t cause issues because the company had paused the rollout for those with Easy Anti-Cheat installed, but it still made the call to yank it for the good.

The replacement patch KB5063060 (June 11 Patch) is marked as an out-of-band update, and it addresses all issues caused by the previous update. It installs automatically and contains all the improvements/features from previous updates, but shows up only when:

KB5060842 is not yet installed.

Easy Anti-Cheat is installed (KB5060842 installed or not doesn’t matter).

(in some cases, it shows up for everyone).

If you fall into one of these categories and open Windows Update and check for updates, you’ll see a patch titled: 2025-06 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 Version 24H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5063060). This will bump the OS to Build 26100.4351.

The build number would be different when the update is not offered to you when you already installed the previous June 10 patch. Just remember that PCs running Windows 11 Build 26100.4349 or newer have all the security fixes and features of June 2025 Update.

You can check OS Build from Settings > System > About.

Download Links for Windows 11 KB5063060

Windows 11 KB5063060 Direct Download Links: 64-bit and ARM-64 | Microsoft Update Catalog.

As per Microsoft Update Catalog, the size of KB5063060 is more than 3GB on Intel and ARM PCs, which confirms it has all the fixes and improvements from the June 10 Patch.

However, there’s one known issue where users with East Asian languages like Chinese, Japanese, or Korean may see blurry text in Edge or Chrome when display scaling is set to 100%.

That’s because Microsoft introduced Noto fonts as fallback options to improve font rendering. Microsoft recommends increasing scaling to 125% or 150% until they ship a proper fix.