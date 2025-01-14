Windows 11 KB5050009 is a January 2025 update for Windows 11 24H2, and unsurprisingly – it has nothing big to offer. That’s because Microsoft skipped the optional updates in December 2024 due to the Holidays. However, we’ll get closer to what’s coming. For now, Microsoft posted direct download links for KB5050009 .msu offline installers.

KB5050009 is a mandatory update part of the Windows 11 January 2025 Patch Tuesday cycle, and it will download or install automatically. This will not happen immediately, but when Windows checks for updates in the background, it will notify you and attempt to restart automatically.

As soon as Windows checks for updates, it will show as “2025-01 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 Version 24H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5050009)”. This update will advance your PC to Windows 11 Build 26100.2894 and make several bug fixes, and improvements, which we are going to list down below.

Download Links for Windows 11 KB5050009

Windows 11 KB5048667 Direct Download Links: 64-bit and ARM-64 | Microsoft Update Catalog.

The size of January 2025 Patch Tuesday is approx 800MB. It is one of the smallest updates, and that’s mostly because Microsoft skipped the December patch.

Note: The update is still rolling out, so it won’t show up immediately.

What’s new in Windows 11 Build 26100.2894?

If you install today’s update, you’ll notice that there’s a new Tailored Experience called “Personalized offers” when setting up Windows 11. This option shows up in the OOBE screen, and it is also tied to ads you see across the OS. If you choose it in the out of box experience (OOBE), you’ll see more ads, so don’t.

If you have already selected it, you can reset it from Settings > Privacy & security.

Windows 11 KB5048667 should turn on a new date and time experience.

The date & time would be shorter, and the year would be missing to make more space for icons on the taskbar. This was supposed to roll out last month, but it didn’t. However, more of you will see it now.