Windows 11 24H2 has several known issues, and many of the new problems were flagged by Windows Latest first and then acknowledged by Microsoft. This includes the 8.63 GB bug and the SFC /scannow failing to work. We’ve also reported that Microsoft is allegedly aware of an issue that causes WD SSD/NVMe to crash with BSOD, and now there’s another bug where the Clipboard history feature does not work.

Windows 10’s October 2018 Update (1809) added the Clipboard history feature, which is one of the most used features in Windows. With Clipboard history, you can maintain a history of copied items, including texts and media files, such as .jpg and .png images, and then access them using Win+V.

Windows 11’s Clipboard history implementation is even better because it combines it with other features like emojis and GIFs, but in Windows 11 24H2, things have gone awry.

In our tests, Windows Latest observed that the Clipboard history feature no longer works, and is always stuck at “Nothing here — You’ll see clipboard history here once you’ve copied something”. This appears to be an issue introduced with Windows 11 2024 Update, and it seems to affect a small number of users.

“With the latest Windows 11 updates, I have clipboard history enabled, but it’s not showing items in my history, it just keeps saying it’s empty,” one of the affected users noted in a Feedback Hub post. “I have a fresh install of Windows 11 24H2 in a virtual machine and clipboard history isn’t working in there either,” another user added.

There are dozens of similar complaints in our forums (comments section) and Feedback Hub.

What’s particularly interesting is that testers in the Windows Insider Program flagged the problem nearly three months ago when Windows 11 24H2 was about to enter the final stage of testing.

It looks like Microsoft overlooked the reports, and shipped the update with buggy Clipboard history.

If Clipboard history is broken for you after Windows 11 2024 Update, try these steps:

Open Settings on your PC. Go to System and select Clipboard. Toggle off Suggested Actions if it’s on. Without changing the Clipboard History option, press Windows + V to open the clipboard. It should now start showing any new copied items. You can then toggle Suggested Actions back on if you’d like. The clipboard history will continue working as expected.

You can also try turning the Clipboard History feature off and on, then turn off or on “Clipboard History sync across all devices”.

It looks like an issue where a certain pattern is affected, and you should be able to get around the issue by following what I’ve highlighted.

Microsoft is likely aware of the reports and might issue a fix in the coming days.

Disk cleanup incorrectly reporting 8.63GB in Windows Update

Microsoft has also officially confirmed what we reported recently – 8.63GB ‘Windows Update cleanup’ cache.

In our tests, we observed that the problem was linked to checkpoint cumulative updates and will automatically get fixed in a future cumulative update. We also noted that it’s a reporting error, and Windows 11 is not using 8.63GB storage to update the cache.

In an update to its support document, Microsoft confirmed that Windows 11 24H2’s 8.63GB issue is indeed a reporting problem affecting Disk Cleanup, and it’s working on a fix.