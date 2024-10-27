Microsoft is reportedly working on a new Surface Pro, potentially named the Surface Pro 12 or Surface Pro 2025 Lunar Lake refresh. The naming convention is unclear, especially since Microsoft seems keen on dropping numbers from its Surface branding. However, with the Intel Lunar Lake fresh for business, there’s a chance they might stick with the number-based approach.

The upcoming Surface Pro refresh, with Intel’s new Lunar Lake processors, looks like a solid update. In one of the listings, it’s being referred to as “Surface Pro 12 for Business,” so it remains super unclear what the name of the Intel Lunar Lake variant could be, but it seems to be geared towards commercial customers.

Spotted by Windows Latest, in a now-deleted Reddit post, a source who claims to be close to Microsoft (partner, reseller or retailer) revealed that Microsoft is working on a Surface Pro 2025 refresh with Intel Lunar Lake. The post is about a month old at this point, but the poster has a credible track record.

Based on some references, a Surface Pro 2025 model with a 120Hz OLED display, a haptic touchpad, and Wi-Fi 7 has been tested internally. This model is being tested with an Intel Lunar Lake processor.

We’re also seeing similar reports on a Chinese forum. As per that post, Surface Pro “830_QUN”, otherwise known as Surface Pro 12 for Business, could be offered in multiple variants, including Core Ultra 5 226V, Core Ultra 7 266V and Core Ultra 7 268V processors.

You’ll be able to choose between 16GB and 32GB options, with the 8GB RAM option missing.

The lack of an 8GB RAM option should not surprise anyone because 16GB is the bare minimum requirement for Windows 11’s AI features like Recall, and it’s the new standard moving forward.

Surface Pro 12 with Intel Lunar Lake isn’t the only refresh we’re getting early next year.

Surface Pro 12 details

Device Processor Display RAM Options GPU Special Features Estimated Price Surface Pro 12 Intel Lunar Lake

– Core Ultra 5 226V

– Core Ultra 7 266V

– Core Ultra 7 268V 120Hz OLED 16GB or 32GB Not specified Haptic touchpad, Wi-Fi 7 Not specified Surface Laptop 8 Intel Lunar Lake Ultra 7 268V Not specified 16GB or 32GB LPDDR5X Arc 140V GPU Similar to Surface Laptop 7 design About $2,600

Microsoft prepares Surface Laptop Lunar Lake refresh

As Zac Bowden pointed out, there’s also a Surface Laptop refresh with Intel Lunar Lake, which was recently listed on Chinese marketplace Goofish.

Surface Laptop 8 with Intel Lunar Lake could be priced close to $2,600, and it will look more or less like the existing Surface Laptop 7. The only difference is the processor, which seems to be the Ultra 7 268V in the leaked listing. There are also some images of the prototype with the Intel Lunar Lake chip.

The leaked device appears to be running Windows 11 24H2, but there are no signs of Recall and other AI stuff, suggesting that it’s an old build.

This is one of the high-end SKUs in the Lunar Lake lineup equipped with Arc 140V GPU and 32GB of LPDDR5X memory.

Microsoft and Intel are planning to roll out these Surface upgrades in early 2024.