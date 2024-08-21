On August 18, I wrote an article including a statement from Microsoft that it had nothing to share on Windows Recall after I repeatedly asked for details. Today, Microsoft reached out to me again, but this time the company has an interesting announcement: Recall is set to return in October in the Windows Insider Program.

“As previously shared on June 13, Microsoft adjusted their release approach to prioritize security and leverage the valuable expertise of the Windows Insider community prior to making Recall available for all Copilot+ PCs,” Microsoft told me in a statement to Windows Latest.

The tech giant has also updated its original blog with the exact details:

With a commitment to delivering a trustworthy and secure Recall (preview) experience on Copilot+ PCs for customers, we’re sharing an update that Recall will be available to Windows Insiders starting in October. As previously shared on June 13, we have adjusted our release approach to leverage the valuable expertise of our Windows Insider community prior to making Recall available for all Copilot+ PCs. Security continues to be our top priority and when Recall is available for Windows Insiders in October we will publish a blog with more details.

This is a developing story…