Snapdragon X Elite isn’t the only new chip in the Snapdragon X lineup. Qualcomm is working on multiple new SKUs for Snapdragon X, including Snapdragon X Plus. It looks like Surface Pro 10 will feature “Snapdragon X Plus” in addition to “X Elite”. However, it’s also possible that the Surface Pro 10 OLED will use X Plus, while the Surface Laptop 6 will ship with X Elite.

As respected Microsoft watcher Zac Bowden previously reported, Microsoft has been working on two Snapdragon X products: the Surface Pro 10 with an OLED display and the Surface Laptop 6. Thanks to the new Geekbench listings we spotted, we now have more details, including possible information about the Surface Pro 10 with an X Plus chip.

Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus are similar processors, but there’s one big change: X Plus comes with 10 cores (6 performance and 4 efficiency) compared to 12 scores of Snapdragon X Elite. In other words, Snapdragon X Plus could be used in mid-range products, similar to how OEMs use Intel Core i5 and Core i7 in their lineup.

Surface Pro 10 with OLED, Snapdragon X Plus, NPU and more

According to a new Geekbench ML listing spotted by Windows Latest, a mysterious device codenamed “OEMMN OEMMN” has been benchmarked for “DirectML.”

Here’s a breakdown of the leaked benchmarks:

Tested OS: Windows 11 24H2

Model: OEMMN OEMMN / Surface Pro 10

Power Plan: Balanced

CPU: Snapdragon X Plus – X1P64100 – Qualcomm Oryon CPU

Topology: 1 Processor, 10 Cores with base frequency at. The chip has two clusters: cluster 1 with 6 cores (performance focused) and cluster 2 with 4 cores (efficiency focused).

RAM: 16GB.

The listing doesn’t reveal the Snapdragon X Plus key specs but confirms other details, such as the minimum cores and product name. According to our findings, here’s everything we know about about Snapdragon X Plus:

It comes with an integrated Snapdragon X65 modem (2021), while Snapdragon X Elite PCs use an external modem.

Snapdragon X Plus has 10 cores instead of 12. It may also have reduced NPU TOPS, but it won’t make a noticeable difference.

This benchmarked device will likely be the Surface Pro 10 with Snapdragon X Plus.

For those unaware, Microsoft has previously used similar codenames for its Surface lineup, such as the Surface Go, Surface Pro 10 for business, and more.

We also have the full list of the current and upcoming Surface product codenames. For example, OEMSA is Surface Laptop SE, OEMML is Surface Laptop, OEMBR is Surface Laptop 6 with Snapdragon X, and OEMMN is Surface Pro 10. These are the codenames for the upcoming Surface devices.

The leaked Geekbench listing suggests that Surface Pro 10 (OEMMN) could ship in two variants: Snapdragon X Elite (high-end) and Snapdragon X Plus (mid-range). At the same time, it’s possible that the Surface Pro 10 will ship with Snapdragon X Plus, and the Surface Laptop 6 will use the more powerful Snapdragon X Elite.

The base variant will have at least 16GB of RAM, as the tech giant appears to be ditching an 8GB base in its Surface lineup.

What about the other features of Surface Pro 10 with ARM? Windows Latest understands it will be similar to the Surface Pro 10 with Intel for businesses, but one of the most noticeable changes would be a new 13-inch display with an OLED panel, which is missing on the Intel variant.

You can choose between three storage options: 256 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB. Similarly, memory options will be limited to 16GB and 32 GB. Other features include the Windows Copilot key, Thunderbolt 4, and Windows Studio Effects.