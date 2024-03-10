The leaked benchmarks, spotted by Windows Latest, show Surface Laptop 6 configured with an Intel Core Ultra 5 135H (14 cores), 8GB of RAM and Windows 11 24H2. On the other hand, the Surface Pro 10 has been spotted with Core Ultra 5 135U, which has 12 cores.

Surface Laptop 6 benchmark

As many as ten listings of Surface Laptop 6 have appeared on Geekbench, but we’ll focus on the best scores. It is also worth noting that Surface products generally follow the “OEMxx” naming convention in early Geekbench tests, which is why we believe these tests present the next-gen models.

According to the Geekbench result, Surface Laptop 6 (codenamed “OEMML”)’s Single-Core Score is 1464, which tells you the performance when using just one core, like running a simple task or a less resources-intensive process.

Then, the Multi-Core Score is 8633. The processor in these tests is Intel Core Ultra 5 135H, which has 14 cores in total, but they’re split up into different types to handle tasks more efficiently.

Four out of 14 are performance cores, with speeds up to 4.6 GHz for really demanding stuff. Then you’ve got the 10 Efficient cores, running up to 3.6 GHz for everyday tasks.

In this benchmark, Surface Laptop 6’s base frequency is 3.60 GHz, possibly because the laptop has been tested on Windows 11 Pro with a balanced power plan.

Surface Pro 10 benchmark

As shown in the above screenshot captured by Windows Latest, Surface Pro 10 (OEMHT) tests reveal a Single-Core Score of 1360 and a Multi-Core Score of 7158. This device runs a mid-range Core Ultra 5 135U processor and has support for an NPU chip, which could power features like Paint NPU with Live Canvas.

This chip has 12 cores: 2 high-performance cores and 10 efficiency cores. These two types of cores work together to optimize power and performance. The high-performance cores can run at speeds up to 4.4 GHz for intense tasks, while the efficiency cores run up to 3.6 GHz.

In the benchmark tests, the next-gen Surface Pro’s memory was 31.86 GB, which could be 32GB in production. The Pro 10 will ship with 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB RAM options.

We expect a similar configuration for the Surface Laptop 6, but we’ll learn more about the hardware at Microsoft’s March 21 event.

During the March 21 event, Microsoft could also announce new Copilot features for work and detail the forthcoming “AI Explorer” (not to be confused with File Explorer) as a new way to browse through your previous actions and interact using AI.