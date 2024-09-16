Windows 11 KB5043076 is a pretty nice release. It comes with AMD Branch Prediction Optimization, which was rolled out last month as part of an optional update (KB5041587), but there’s a catch – September 2024 Update KB5043076 is failing to install and causing other problems, including File Explorer crashes when opening it from the taskbar.

KB5043076 is an interesting update as it comes with AMD Branch Prediction optimization, which was previously rolled out with Windows 11 24H2. After installing the KB5041587 update, you’ll notice up to 10% performance boost when using Ryzen 7700X and 11% on the 9700X. In early tests, several games have performed 5-10% better.

KB5043076 September 2024 update includes AMD Branch Prediction optimization, which is supposed to improve performance for Ryzen 9000 processors, but it’s also helping some Ryzen 7000-series chips. This update is apparently one of the biggest releases for AMD, which is why many people have rushed to download it.

Unfortunately, according to several reports, Windows 11’s September 2024 update is causing too many problems.

For example, some users have reported that File Explorer crashes when launched from the taskbar. Another user shared that the crash happens occasionally and sometimes a specific .dll file is the cause. This issue has been observed after installing Windows 11 September 2024 Update.

There are also reports of Phishing Protection in Windows Security resetting to “off” when turned on. This happens after restarting or shutting down the PC.

hen we have also seen reports of Windows.UI.Xaml.dll running into problems after September 2024 Patch Tuesday, with one user noting “KB5043076 has issues with Windows.UI.Xaml.dll and msvcrt.dll, bringing issues with anything that uses consent.exe and SystemSettings.exe. Due to it affecting consent.exe, also known as User Account Control, I cannot apply a fix and uninstalling the update forces Windows to reinstall it”.

“Security update KB5043076 brakes UAC – Run as Administrator on my Enterprise W10 22H2, W11 22h2 and 23H2 machines: For me it blocks when I try to click “Run as administrator,” another user noted.

Other problems in Windows 11 KB5043076 update:

One user complained that after the update, the search feature takes a long time to load

A user reported that their laptop couldn’t access the internet after the update, even though it was connected to the router.

Another user described that after the cumulative update, apps wouldn’t load, and even restarting or shutting down didn’t work. They had to force shutdown and use a system restore point to temporarily fix the issue.

KB5043076 is a mandatory security patch delivered as part of Windows September 2024 Patch Tuesday. In other words, it is designed to automatically apply on supported Windows 11 23H2 and 22H2 systems. What’s particularly interesting about the Sept

