Microsoft recently released the KB5041587 update for Windows 11 PCs. It is an optional update for August 2024 that brings some minor improvements to Windows Share, Narrator, and Voice Access.

Unlike the August 2024 security update, KB5041587 won’t automatically download and install on your PCs. So, you’ll have to check for its availability by navigating to Settings > Windows Update section and then install it. We will also include the direct download links for the offline installer (.msu) file.

This optional update moves your Windows 11 PC to build number 22631.4112. Before discussing the changes in this update, let’s discuss the download links.

Download Links for KB5041587

Windows 11 KB5041587 Direct Download Links: 64-bit and arm64 | Microsoft Update Catalog.

Use the offline installer file if you experience issues downloading and installing updates via the Settings app.

What’s new in Windows 11 Build 22631.4112

The first noticeable change is the ability to send files to your Android phone via Windows Share. After selecting a file, a “My Phone” option appears in the Windows Share window. But this trick only works if you have paired your phone with the PC via Phone Link and Link for Windows beforehand.

You must connect your phone to the PC via Phone Link before you try sending the file. Otherwise, the option won’t appear in Windows Share.

The narrator’s Scan mode is much improved in this build. It can scan large documents or webpages and read them aloud with ease. Voice Access also has a few touch-ups and can recognize the voice input faster.

Lastly, there is a change for the Widgets Board for the EEA region users. Microsoft Start Experiences app is a separate app that will power the Microsoft Start widget and feed. Microsoft wants to enhance the security of APIs used to create widgets and has removed many widgets.

The August 2024 optional update also patches the following File Explorer bugs:

The search function failed to work when you pressed the Win + F shortcut.

Pressing Shift + Tab broke the keyboard focus.

Screen reader announcements failed while opening or browsing items in a breadcrumb of the Open or Save dialog. The same was the case while opening/browsing items in the column header.

However, Microsoft is still working on the dual-boot trouble with Linux that crept in with the August 2024 security update. The company has issued official workarounds while it’s trying to “patch” the problem that came with the Patch Tuesday update.