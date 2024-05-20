We’re still a few hours away from Microsoft’s AI event, and we are now seeing more information about what to expect. Windows Latest has previously posted a dark-themed Copilot wallpaper for Windows, but it turns out the company is working on three new AI-themed wallpapers for Windows 11.

The latest, courtesy of Evan Blass, reveals what looks like the official Windows 11 2024 Update’s AI-themed wallpapers. This, in turn, gives us an idea that Microsoft plans to use Copilot colours in new wallpapers. These wallpapers are built around the existing Windows 11 bloom, but they’re more colourful.

Evan Blass posted renders of the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge, which features a new, colourful Copilot-themed wallpaper for light mode. Apparently, Microsoft designed this wallpaper for ARM and AI PCs.

These new Windows on ARM PCs are set to begin shipping in the coming days with Snapdragon X Elite.

Here’s the full-resolution version of the wallpaper upscaled by Windows Latest:

And here’s the upscaled wallpaper for the Windows 11 dark theme:

Microsoft is working on another wallpaper for dark mode in Windows 11, which is similar to the above one.

As shown in the above-leaked wallpapers, while the original Windows 11 wallpaper features cool shades of blue and purple with hints of pink and orange, the Copilot-themed wallpaper expands the colour range.

It includes a broader spectrum of colours, such as greens and yellows, in addition to blues, purples, and pinks.

These wallpapers are pretty nice, and they’ll begin shipping on ARM AI PCs, but you can always manually download them. Will Microsoft publish these wallpapers in the Microsoft Store? We don’t think so, but we’ll share them in an update to this article.

It’s also worth noting that Microsoft might be working on more wallpapers, but they could be exclusive to the new Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6.