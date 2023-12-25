Microsoft has issued a fresh version of Windows 11 version 23H2 installation media with a few fixes, including fixing an issue that broke the narrator feature. The updated installation media is available via Windows 11’s download page and the Media Creation Tool, which recently started offering version 23H2.

Windows 11 23H2 is the latest version of the OS, and it comes with a handful of new features, such as Microsoft Copilot and a new File Explorer. At the same time, it also caused numerous problems for some people, including the missing drag-and-drop support in the File Explorer address bar. Additionally, it also broke the Narrator feature.

For those unaware, Microsoft previously confirmed that Windows 11 23H2 prevented people from using the Narrator accessibility feature during Setup, but it’s finally fixed. In a statement, Microsoft confirmed that it now offers an updated version of the Windows 11 installation media (.ISO) that addresses the Narrator bug.

Additionally, Microsoft told me that the new ISO files on its download page include a December 2023 security update.

“The new media does not encounter this issue and contains the December 2023 security update,” Microsoft noted. Microsoft says you can head to the ‘Download Windows 11 Disk Image (ISO) for x64 devices’ section on its Software Download page and grab the refreshed .ISO files.

As you can see in the above screenshots, the new ISO files are labelled “v2”, highlighting the significance.

The firm won’t explain the other changes in the updated installation media, but Windows Latest understands that the new media files also include improved Copilot.

You’ll experience fewer issues with Copilot but might still face problems on multiple monitors.

Windows 11 23H2 is still plagued with issues

Microsoft says the icons could unexpectedly move between monitors, or some of you might notice the alignment of the icons changes after upgrading via the Windows 11 ISO. But this happens on devices with multiple monitors attempting to use Microsoft Copilot.

Similarly, we don’t know if Microsoft plans to release another version of installation media to address the newer issues like broken or slow Wi-Fi performance and botched-up printing metadata.

We expect another update for Windows installation media in February after the release of the upcoming security patch.

According to the support document, Microsoft is investigating multiple known issues in Windows 11 23H2. This includes installation issues affecting some people, Copilot messing with taskbar icons on various monitors, and a bug that causes colour rending problems.

Microsoft says it plans to fix an issue where COLRv1 does not render correctly and affects the appearance of emojis with a 3D-like appearance. The fix will likely land via the January or February optional update in the coming weeks.