Windows 11 KB5031354 Patch Tuesday update is now available, and it comes with a lot of features if you skipped last month’s optional update or Moment 4. Microsoft has also published direct download links for Windows 11 KB5031354 offline installers in .msi format.

KB5031354 for Windows 11 is a mandatory security update, but the Moment 4 features remain optional. If you haven’t downloaded or installed the September 26 update and turn on the “Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available” toggle in Settings, you can now access all Windows 11 Moment 4 features like Copilot and more.

Windows 11 Moment 4 update, one of the biggest updates of the year, is still optional and available only when you enable the “Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available” toggle in Settings”. Previously, the toggle worked with Windows 11’s September 26 optional update only, but now it also works with KB5031354 or newer.

The October 2023 Patch Tuesday update (Windows 11 Build KB5031354) has several general improvements, even if you skip Moment 4. For example, Microsoft has fixed an that broke Microsoft Excel, particularly when you tried to share a file as a PDF via an email client, such as Microsoft’s own Outlook.

To install the October 10 Patch Tuesday update on Windows 11, use these steps:

Open Windows Settings. Go to the Windows Update page and click ‘Check for updates‘. Microsoft will start checking for updates on the PC. Once done, click Restart Now to finish the installation.

On updated systems, if you check for an update today, you’ll see the following patch:

2023-10 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 Version 22H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5031354)

If you want to try the Windows 11 Moment 4 update features hidden in the update, ensure the “Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available” toggle is enabled and check for updates again.

Download Links for Windows 11 KB5031354

Windows 11 KB5031354 Direct Download Links: 64-bit.

Windows 11 KB5031354 changelog

Today’s Patch Tuesday is a significant release if you select the toggle and enable the Moment 4 features.

Windows 11 patch with Moment 4 update enabled introduces a preview of a centralized AI assistance called Copilot. Integrated directly into the UI, users can easily activate Copilot by selecting its icon on the taskbar or pressing WIN + C.

This feature is a sidebar that won’t obstruct desktop content or open apps. Users can give commands or ask questions for a more intuitive Windows experience.

With Bing Chat’s assistance, Copilot offers context-aware responses. Microsoft emphasizes its commitment to user data privacy and its dedication to responsible AI development. A broader release is planned following this preview.

Start menu

Enhancements to the Start menu include a richer preview when hovering over recommended files. A right-click on cloud file recommendations now gives users a quick share option.

Taskbar, system tray, and notifications

This update introduces a slew of features. A refined volume mixer in Quick Settings, easier access to Windows Spatial Audio, a “never combined” mode for the taskbar, visible desktop labels in Task View, and an option to hide the time and date in the system tray are notable additions.

Notification updates include a new icon in the system tray, a “view notification” button for urgent alerts, enhanced toast notification interactions, and more. Enhanced task management and network diagnostics from the system tray have also been added.

File Explorer

File Explorer sees a massive overhaul. Some of the highlights are a modernized home screen powered by WinUI, an improved address bar, a new details pane, and the introduction of a Gallery.

Extended native support for various archive file formats is included as well.

Enhancements have been added, such as merging tabs with an existing File Explorer window and faster performance when sending multiple files to the recycle bin.

Windows Share

Updates to the Windows share window enable direct email file sharing via Outlook and easier search capabilities for contacts. Other features include a simplified method to turn on nearby sharing and quicker file transfers between PCs using Wi-Fi Direct.

Backup and restore

The newly introduced Windows Backup app simplifies backing up your PC and setting up a new device. This ensures a seamless transition with Microsoft Store apps, desktop apps, and settings from your previous PC being restored on the new one.

Emoji

Support for Unicode Emoji 15 is added, allowing users to view, search, and insert the latest emojis. The upgrade to the COLRv1 color font format offers emojis with a 3D-like appearance in supported apps.

Windows Spotlight

The Windows Spotlight experience gets a revamp. Users can now preview images in full screen, access various information about each image, and explore more about each showcased image via Bing.