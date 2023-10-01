To download and install Windows 11 Moment 4 (22H2) feature update, you’ll need to grab the September optional update or newer and toggle on “Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available”.

Windows 11 Moment 4 (22H2) update has rolled out independently of Windows 11 version 23H2, which arrives in October. As you probably know, Microsoft has stopped doing two extensive features yearly and switched to a single annual update per year for the OS. Every new version of Windows 11 gets 24 months of support.

Fewer feature updates don’t mean Windows 11 would be less boring. With Windows 11, Microsoft has introduced the concept of ‘Moment updates’, regularly released alongside cumulative or optional updates with new features, improvements and fixes. These Moment updates are more minor than full feature updates but still exciting.

What is the Windows 11 Moment 4 update?

Moment 4 is an update to Windows 11 22H2, and it’s being rolled out with KB5030310 or newer.

The term “Moment” is used internally, and the update does not have an official name, which is why Microsoft or publications may refer to it as ‘September 26 Windows 11 update’, ‘Windows 11 September 2023 update’, or ‘Windows 11 2023 Update’

In the community, Moment 4 is also called ‘Windows 11 23H2’, but version 23H2 and Moment 4 updates are different and independent. While version 23H2 is a new version of Windows 11 based on version 22H2, Moment 4 is an update to version 22H2.

Of course, Windows 11 23H2 will have all the features included in Moment 4. However, applying Moment 4 to Windows 11 22H2 won’t extend your support. As mentioned above, each version of Windows offers 24 months of support for Home and Pro editions, and Enterprise and Education get 36 months of support.

This applies to new versions like 23H2 only and not Moment 4, which is an update to an existing version of Windows.

Install Moment 4 update on Windows 11 22H2 using Windows Update

To install the Windows 11 Moment 4 update, use these steps:

Open Windows Settings. Go to Windows Update. Check for updates.

Select ‘Download and install‘ in the “i” letter box. If you do not see any new updates, skip to Step 7.

Click ‘Turn on‘ when prompted to “Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available“. Apply the update In Windows Update settings, enable “Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available” toggle.

Check for updates after enabling the toggle. Download and install Windows Configuration Update. Reboot the system.

Install Windows 11 Moment 4 update manually

Open the Microsoft Update Catalog website (catalog.update.microsoft.com) in the browser of your choice. Click the “search bar” at the webpage’s top right corner.

Type KB5030310 and hit the enter key.

Click download next to the package that matches your configuration. Compare the Windows version number and architecture with your device.

Click the .msu link, which opens in a new pop-up.

Double-tap the .msu file to open the installer. Click “Yes” when prompted by User Account Control (UAC).

The Windows Update installer will run system requirements and compatibility checks and apply the update.

If you do not want to check for updates using Windows Update, disconnect the Wi-Fi or ethernet connection and force the Windows Update installer to apply the patch immediately.

After the update is finished installing, you can enable the hidden Moment 4 features by following these steps:

Open Settings Click on Windows Update.

Enable the “Get the latest updates as soon as they are available” option. Click the “Check for updates” button. Download available updates and click Restart now.

What’s new in the Windows 11 September 26 update

Windows 11’s September 26 update has many new features, including Microsoft Copilot, redesigned File Explorer, Windows 365 Switch, a new home page in Settings, and more.

Windows Copilot is located on the Taskbar with the “Copilot” button, and users can select the button or press Win + C.

It is worth noting that Copilot uses a Microsoft account, and your data is synced everywhere where Copilot or Bing is available, including Bing.com or Bing Chat in the Edge browser.

When you click the Copilot button, it will appear on the right side of the screen and won’t overlap with the content. The screen is automatically adjusted to make space for Copilot, which works as a virtual AI-powered assistant for Windows 11, and it can make changes to the theme and settings, summarize a webpage and more.

Start menu and Taskbar

You can now hover over items or recommendations in the Start menu for a quick preview, otherwise known as a “rich review”. For example, you can hover a picture to see its quick preview, but remember the feature does not work with most file types.

You can quickly share the cloud files in your network if you right-click on the cloud files.

Microsoft is adding a new volume mixer to Quick Settings, previously known as the Action Center area. The new volume mixer is similar to the classic or legacy volume mixer that lets you manage audio for each app separately, and it’s also possible to swap audio devices.

File Explorer

File Explorer is getting a significant design refresh with a new “Home” that uses WinUI and Microsoft 365 to recommend files in a carousel layout. However, it works only when your operating system is signed in to Windows using an Azure AD account.

If you do not like the feature, you can turn this off and show pinned folders instead.

Additionally, Microsoft is rolling out a new details pane in File Explorer that helps you learn more about the content and file activity, and it’s particularly helpful if your files are synced to Microsoft 365.

Another new feature is Gallery in File Explorer, which works like the Microsoft Photos app.

There are several other improvements in the update, but the features highlighted above are the most significant changes in Moment 4.