Microsoft has shot down the idea that WSL 3 is on the way. The articles that have been calling it WSL 3 mixed up a different feature, WSL Containers, which the company showed at Build 2026 and is now days away from shipping. The correction came straight from the team that builds Windows Subsystem for Linux.

TL; DR: WSL 3 does not exist. WSL Containers does, and it shows up in less than a week.

Microsoft has officially denied that WSL 3 exists.

Craig Loewen, the Product Manager at Microsoft responsible for the Windows Subsystem for Linux, posted on X to clear up: “As a PSA, there is no such thing as WSL 3! I’ve seen some articles talking about it, and it’s not currently a thing.” Loewen was addressing a wave of articles that misidentified a different announcement.

The confusion started from Microsoft Build 2026, where the company announced WSL Containers, a new built-in feature that lets you create, run, and interact with Linux containers directly on Windows without third-party tools like Docker Desktop. Popular publications reported this as WSL 3, partly because the abbreviation WSLc was floating around.

According to Loewen, WSL Containers is not a versioned successor to WSL 2. It is a new capability built on top of the existing WSL infrastructure. He also confirmed it will be available in just a week or so from his post on June 23, 2026.

What is WSL, and what are WSL Containers

If you are not a developer, here’s a quick primer. WSL stands for Windows Subsystem for Linux, and it is a feature built into Windows that lets you run Linux environments directly inside Windows, without the need to dual-boot into a separate OS or set up a full VM.

However, a container is a lightweight, isolated environment that packages an application along with everything it needs to run, including dependencies, libraries, and configuration. Unlike a VM, a container does not simulate an entire operating system. It shares the host OS kernel but keeps its own file system and process space.

The advantage is that containers are faster to start, easier to share, and portable across machines. WSL Containers brings this container functionality directly into WSL itself.

WSL Containers vs WSL 1 and WSL 2: what is different

WSL Containers is not a version number. It is a new layer of capability on top of WSL’s existing virtual machine infrastructure.

WSL 1 launched in August 2016 as a translation layer that converted Linux system calls into Windows ones. There wasn’t any real Linux kernel, so containers were a non-starter.

WSL 2 arrived in preview in May 2019 with a full Linux kernel running inside a lightweight managed VM, which made Docker Desktop possible.

WSL 1 (2016) WSL 2 (2019) WSL Containers (2026) Primary purpose Run Linux command-line tools on Windows Run a full Linux OS inside Windows Run isolated Linux containers natively on Windows Engine Translation layer, no real Linux kernel Real Linux kernel in a lightweight Hyper-V VM Dedicated Hyper-V engine built for OCI containers Container support No Yes, but needs Docker Desktop Yes, natively via wslc.exe Control surface Windows Command Prompt or Linux terminal Linux terminal inside a distro (e.g., Ubuntu) wslc CLI from any Windows terminal

So, what problem is WSL Containers solving?

In case you didn’t know it already, developers who wanted Linux containers on Windows used Docker Desktop, which uses WSL 2 as its backend on Windows 11. Docker Desktop works well, but it comes with per-seat licensing costs for larger teams and needs a complex setup that IT administrators in enterprise environments have to manage separately.

WSL Containers removes the need for Docker

Containers can now be built, run, and deployed directly from Windows using wslc.exe, without installing Docker Desktop or any other third-party tool. The command syntax closely mirrors Docker, so developers do not face a steep relearning curve. WSL Containers also supports GPU passthrough via the Container Device Interface, which means you can run GPU-accelerated workloads like CUDA-based machine learning pipelines inside a Linux container on your Windows GPU drivers.

For enterprise IT administrators, the feature integrates into the existing Windows management infrastructure. Policy-based enablement through Group Policy or MDM controls, which containers can run and where images can be sourced from. Administrators can see running containers through standard Windows auditing tools, which is something Docker Desktop did not offer natively.

Microsoft announced WSL Containers at Build 2026

At Build 2026 on June 2, Microsoft positioned WSL Containers as a core part of its developer-optimized Windows 11 story. The official announcement, published by Executive Vice President Pavan Davuluri, described it as “a built-in way to create, run and interact with Linux containers on Windows.”

WSL Containers has two components:

The first is the exe CLI, which lets developers build, run, and deploy Linux containers directly from the command line, out of the box. The second is the WSL Container API, which allows Windows application developers to use Linux containers programmatically as part of app logic, covering scenarios like running local AI workloads, container-based testing pipelines, and Linux-based data processing from within native Windows apps.

Build 2026 also had a few other Linux tools for Windows 11. Coreutils for Windows is now generally available, bringing over 75 familiar Linux command-line utilities like ls, grep, cp, and mv natively to Windows without WSL or a VM. Built on the open-source uutils project in Rust, these commands run directly on Windows, which means scripts that use them work without modification. The Intelligent Terminal, an experimental feature that brings context-aware AI assistance directly into the terminal, was also previewed at the same event.

Why Microsoft keeps investing in Linux on Windows

Microsoft’s investments in WSL and Linux tooling are not altruistic. The company knows that if Windows becomes the easiest place to run Linux workloads, developers have fewer reasons to switch to macOS or a native Linux setup. We wrote about this when Microsoft outlined plans to upgrade WSL with faster file access, better networking, and easier setup.

Modern software development is overwhelmingly Linux-first. Build pipelines run on Linux. Cloud infrastructure runs on Linux. AI frameworks like PyTorch, TensorFlow, llama.cpp, and Ollama are built and optimized for Linux environments. Developers working on Windows have historically had to either fight their tools or maintain a separate Linux environment alongside their Windows machine.

With WSL 2 handling Linux kernel compatibility and WSL Containers eliminating the need for Docker Desktop, Microsoft is trying to remove every reason a developer might have to reach for a different platform. Coreutils on top of that means even the command-line muscle memory that belongs to macOS and Linux now works on Windows out of the box.

It’s good news for developers. Each iteration of WSL has consistently improved the experience. I’m also a fan of how WSL Containers arrive as a routine WSL update, available to every Windows 11 user without a major OS upgrade.

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