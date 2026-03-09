At a time when it was almost certain that laptop prices were going to skyrocket due to the impending RAM shortage during the second half of 2026, Apple, of all companies, came out with a $599 laptop that has not just the target audience excited, but also some enthusiasts as well. But it seems as though some of them got a bit too excited for the MacBook Neo.

Many on social media already declared that the $599 MacBook could destroy Windows laptops in the budget segment.

The argument goes that Apple’s entering the $599 tier changes everything, particularly in performance and build quality. But the idea that the Neo will suddenly wipe out Windows laptops in the $600–$800 range may be greatly exaggerated.

Ironically, Apple itself once mocked cheap PCs. During the late 2000s, Steve Jobs openly criticized $500 computers, arguing that Apple would never ship “junk” hardware just to hit a lower price point.

“We don’t know how to make a $500 computer that’s not a piece of junk; our DNA will not let us do that.”

– Steve Jobs to Wall Street analysts in 2008 when asked about low-cost laptops

Well, it seems like Apple fans think otherwise. Sure, times have changed, but it was Apple that deliberately avoided the budget PC market because it wanted to be associated with a premium brand. There is no reason to doubt that Apple’s agenda has changed, as we said earlier.

Adjusted for inflation, $500 from around 2010 would land somewhere in the ballpark of $700 to $750 today. MacBook Neo is even cheaper than the territory Jobs famously dismissed!

Anyway, the question is whether the MacBook Neo truly threatens Windows laptops in the $600 market, as the internet hype suggests. Industry analysts believe that it’s not as straightforward as the “Windows is doomed” narrative.

The MacBook Neo targets a new buyer group, but it will not automatically replace Windows laptops

Technology analyst Ben Bajarin, CEO of market research firm Creative Strategies, says the conversation around the MacBook Neo is missing an important detail: the device is aimed at a very specific type of buyer.

“Given the target customer for this, RAM is not an issue, and any consumer who scrutinizes their RAM needs is not the target customer for this product,” Bajarin said, adding that the device is primarily aimed at entry-level consumers, education buyers, and students.

If it wasn’t clear already, the Neo is not designed for power users, developers, or enterprise environments. It is a basic computing device meant for people who want a simple laptop for everyday tasks like browsing, streaming, and light productivity.

The $600–$800 laptop segment already has a very well-defined buyer profile. They typically keep their devices for many years and rarely compare processor benchmarks or memory configurations.

More importantly, many people who have historically wanted a Mac but could not afford one did not automatically buy a new Windows laptop instead. A large portion of that demand has long been served by refurbished MacBooks, older MacBook Air models, or discounted previous-generation Macs sold through third-party retailers.

Apple itself has supported this behavior through its official refurbished store, where older MacBook models often sell in the same $600–$800 price range. So, a budget Mac market already existed long before the Neo.

But that’s not to say that Windows PCs are completely safe. People who had no choice but to buy budget PCs would definitely find the Neo attractive, considering the Apple branding and unmistakably good design and colors.

However, Bajarin believes PC OEMs will respond quickly, because they have no reason to let Apple take share uncontested. Windows laptops in this price range already exist in large numbers, often offering 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSDs, and upgradeable storage for between $499 and $699.

Unlike Apple, PC manufacturers have been building machines for this segment for decades, and they can easily adjust configurations and pricing to remain competitive. Now, that’s good news for customers, as we’ll get better designs and metal builds in even budget Windows PCs.

But if you strictly want a laptop for $600 and you expect the MacBook Neo to do the kind of stuff that a $600 Windows PC can do, then you have mistaken the Neo’s biggest limitation.

The 8GB RAM limitation could be the biggest weakness of MacBook Neo

Andrew Mark David and JustJoshTech, both of whom use MacBooks for their regular work, are among the honest YouTubers out there. Their unbiased, unpaid initial impressions of MacBook Neo clearly explain why it isn’t a big deal, as the mainstream media hype tells.

Let’s start with the processor used on the Neo. Apple’s A18 Pro is a seriously impressive piece of silicon, but the following CPU score from JustJoshTech clearly tells the issue:

The single-core performance is class-leading, but the multi-core is what determines the overall performance of the laptop, as most applications are tuned to use a number of cores efficiently. Here, the MacBook Neo ranks the lowest, even below Windows 11 PCs. It’s only as good as the 6-year-old M1 MacBook Air, which was honestly good for its time, but not anymore, because 8GB RAM is just not enough.

The latest MacOS, with the fancy Liquid Glass UI, uses around 4GB of RAM, so any application you run would eat into the rest of the 4GB RAM in the Neo. 6 years was a long time ago, and applications have gotten a lot more feature-rich.

Apple has handled lower memory configurations through aggressive SSD swapping. However, earlier 8GB MacBook Air models showed that heavy browser workloads could experience slowdowns compared to 16GB versions, due to the system constantly swapping data.

Don’t get me wrong, the MacBook Neo would be perfect for anyone who occasionally opens their laptop to fill out a form, 3 to 4 browser tabs, Office documents, social media, etc, all single core stuffs. But installing multiple apps, or games, or transferring files isn’t going to be its forte.

Remember that the 256GB base storage in the Neo may get used up quickly in about 6 to 12 months. Once the SSD gets crowded, the overall responsiveness can suffer. Apple does offer a 512GB upgrade for $699, but that immediately pushes the MacBook Neo to a different competitive landscape.

Windows laptops to buy instead of MacBook Neo

There are countless Windows PCs in the $600 to $800 segment, and the best ones are almost always on sale. So the right place to start would be to check sales prices and deals.

This Dell Inspiron 14 Plus is a great all-rounder that’s much more powerful than the Neo, owing to its good multicore performance and double the RAM at the same price as the Neo during sales, and luckily, it’s almost always on sale.

You can, of course, argue that the Neo can reach a $499 price tag with an educational discount, so here’s one from HP. The OmniBook 5 has an OLED display, which even the MacBook Pro doesn’t have, making it an easy recommendation for media consumption.

Sure, you may have to do some research before buying these, but if you do, you’ll get a powerful Windows PC with better RAM, storage, display, ports, keyboard, trackpad, more apps, and games (which is an understatement), that will last for years to come, and you can even upgrade or repair for cheap.

Not to mention the situation that Microsoft put itself in. While enraged power users criticize the company about AI, Windows 11 is now as smooth and reliable as ever. But Microsoft even promised to make the OS better this year.

As for hardware, this is the best time to bring back Microsoft’s Surface Go lineup, possibly powered by the Snapdragon X2 series for great performance and battery life.

The MacBook Neo is interesting, but Windows PCs are far from doomed

The MacBook Neo is an interesting product for Apple. It lowers the barrier to entry for people who have always wanted a Mac but could never justify paying $1,000 or more for one.

Of course, Apple’s target market for the MacBook Neo does not care about hardware specifications. They just wanted an Apple laptop to browse, stream, and edit documents, and that’s the only market that Apple is going for.

But the internet hype claiming that it will destroy the Windows laptop market does not hold up. The $600–$800 laptop segment has been one of the most competitive areas of the PC industry for decades, and Windows OEMs have been refining machines for that price range long before Apple decided to enter it. More importantly, the Neo simply formalizes a budget Mac market that already existed.

If anything, the MacBook Neo may actually benefit consumers the most. Apple’s entering this segment will likely push PC manufacturers to build even better budget laptops, which means buyers will have more options and better hardware across the board.

So yes, the MacBook Neo will sell well. It may even help Apple grow its Mac sales significantly. But the idea that it will suddenly wipe out Windows laptops in the budget segment is more internet hype than market reality.

