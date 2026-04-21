First spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft quietly published a detailed breakdown of Windows 11 security, and they finally addressed a critical question that users have debated for years. Do you still need a third-party antivirus for Windows PCs?

The short answer, according to Microsoft, is no. On April 9, Microsoft noted that Windows 11 is the most secure Windows yet, and it already includes a complete antivirus stack (Windows Defender) that runs by default and is updated automatically.

However, Microsoft isn’t making Windows Defender sound like a be-all and end-all security solution, nor is the company downplaying it, as they describe how Microsoft’s own antivirus negates the need for third-party antiviruses for most users, while also explaining when you need one.

Personally, ever since Windows 10, I have stopped using a separate anti-virus on my PCs.

In the Windows XP and Windows 7 era, built-in protection was either nonexistent or not taken seriously, which is why tools like Norton, McAfee, and Kaspersky became the default recommendation for most users.

It was Windows 10 that started changing that perception, and Windows 11 completes that transition.

Why Microsoft says most users don’t need third-party antivirus software

In a support document spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft says that for most users, the built-in protection in Windows 11 is enough, which assumes a typical setup with regular updates, default security settings, and standard usage patterns.

When Windows Security (Defender) is enough

If the system is updated with the usual Security Intelligence Update for Microsoft Defender and the mandatory Patch Tuesday update every month, SmartScreen is enabled, and downloads come from trusted sources, Defender handles the rest in the background. There’s no need to install any third-party antivirus just to stay protected.

When third-party antivirus still makes sense

Microsoft doesn’t completely dismiss third-party tools. There are still cases where they make sense. Enterprise environments may need centralized management and advanced threat monitoring. Families might prefer bundled parental controls. Some users want identity protection or VPN features packaged together.

The trade-offs with third-party antivirus

Installing another antivirus adds background services, increases RAM and CPU usage, and can sometimes conflict with built-in protections. Running multiple real-time scanners at the same time can also lead to inconsistent behavior. That’s why the general recommendation remains to stick to one real-time antivirus. In most cases, Windows already has one running.

But PC OEMs still bundle in antivirus like McAfee due to commercial partnerships and pre‑installation agreements, which allow OEMs to offset some hardware costs. I treat these as bloatware and uninstall immediately. You can do that too, because Microsoft says, “Windows 11 is protecting your data”, even without the need for third-party antivirus.

To understand why the company is confident enough to say this now, you have to look at what Defender is capable of.

Microsoft Defender is not just a basic antivirus

Microsoft Defender Antivirus is not a simple file scanner running in the background. It’s a full protection stack integrated into the OS.

According to Microsoft, it includes real-time scanning, behavior monitoring, and cloud-delivered protection that continuously checks files, apps, and processes as they run. It also updates automatically through Windows Update, which means it stays in sync with the rest of the system without you having to manually intervene.

More importantly, it doesn’t rely only on traditional signature-based detection. Modern threats don’t always match known patterns, so Defender uses a mix of behavioral analysis, heuristics, and cloud intelligence to detect suspicious activity even when the malware is new.

Independent test results show Microsoft Defender is top-tier security provider

In recent results from AV-Test, Microsoft Defender scored a full 6 out of 6 in protection, usability and performance scores.

AV-Comparatives shows similar results in its real-world protection tests, where Defender regularly achieves protection rates between 98.5% and 100%, putting it in the same ballpark as leading paid third-party antiviruses.

Microsoft’s own enterprise security data show its security systems process trillions of signals daily and protect billions of endpoints globally, which feeds data directly into Defender’s threat intelligence, which is being merged into Microsoft Defender.

But the threat landscape has changed, and Defender had to keep up

AV-Test detects over 450,000 new malware samples every single day. IBM’s security report shows ransomware attacks increased significantly in recent years, with major spikes between 2023 and 2024. And phishing is still the most common entry point for attacks, as per Verizon’s Data Breach Investigations Report.

This is what makes modern threats harder to deal with. It’s not just about scanning files anymore. Systems need to handle unknown malware, zero-day exploits, and user-driven risks like unsafe downloads or phishing links.

Microsoft had no choice but to develop Windows security into a layered system instead of a single antivirus tool. Defender is just one part of it.

List of all Antivirus protection built into Windows

While Microsoft Defender is the antivirus engine, you wouldn’t find an app with the same name in your PC. That’s because Microsoft’s antivirus app is called Windows Security and opening it will show you the full antivirus protection stack.

Note that the Windows Store has a certain “Microsoft Defender” which is a paid subscription to give additional protection.

That said, Microsoft assures that your PC already has virus and threat protection for free. Here is everything:

SmartScreen protects before anything runs

Windows uses SmartScreen to check the reputation of websites, downloads, and apps as you use them. If something looks suspicious or hasn’t built enough trust, you’ll see a warning before it runs, which is enough to stop a large number of attacks, especially the ones that forces users to download and launch unknown files.

However, you need to make sure that reputation-based protection is turned on and remember that SmartScreen warnings are signals and do not block threats.

Smart App Control blocks unknown apps entirely

Smart App Control takes a stricter approach. Instead of warning you, it can outright block apps that are unsigned or don’t have a known reputation. It uses code signing and Microsoft’s reputation systems to decide what should run and what shouldn’t.

The trade-off is obvious. It can sometimes block developer tools or niche apps that don’t have a strong reputation yet. But for regular users, it removes the risk of running something unsafe in the first place.

Smart App Control is off by default, but it’s good to turn it on for elderly and kids, and Microsoft recommends you turn it on when prevention of threat is more important than flexibility.

Ransomware protection focuses on your files

Ransomware doesn’t just infect a system. It encrypts personal files and locks users out of them. To prevent it, Windows 11 includes Controlled folder access, which is turned on by default.

It restricts which apps can modify protected folders like Documents, Desktop, and OneDrive. If an unknown app tries to change files in those locations, it gets blocked.

Stopping ransomware at the file level is often more effective than trying to detect it after execution.

Windows security works as a system, not a single app

Windows security integrates with the kernel, the update system, browser protections like SmartScreen, and system-level permissions. That level of integration allows it to act earlier and more consistently than third-party tools.

A standalone antivirus can scan files, but it doesn’t have the same control over how the operating system behaves at every level.

So, does your Windows PC need an antivirus in 2026?

Honestly, before writing this article, I didn’t bat an eye for malware and just assumed Windows Security would take care of everything. And I wasn’t wrong. However, we have an emerging contender that can shake up the security industry.

With AI in the hands of literally everyone, the potential for ever-evolving malware attacks is higher than ever. Attackers are using AI to generate more convincing phishing emails, create obfuscated malware, and even hide malicious code inside files that look completely harmless. Microsoft recently detailed a phishing campaign where AI-generated code was used to disguise the payload inside an SVG file, making it harder to detect using traditional methods.

But the important part is that the same AI advantage exists on the defense side too. Microsoft Defender and its security stack analyze behavior, infrastructure, message patterns, and context, which means even AI-generated attacks still leave traces that can be detected. In fact, Microsoft points out that AI-generated threats may introduce their own patterns, which can actually become detection signals.

In 2026, with Windows 11, you don’t need a third-party antivirus for most use cases. The built-in security stack already covers real-time protection, behavior analysis, phishing prevention, and system-level safeguards in a way that third-party tools find it hard to match at the OS level. Unless you need very specific features like enterprise control, bundled services, or multi-device management, Windows Security is enough.

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